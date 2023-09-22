Xiaomi 14 listing suggests a charging boost is in tow for at least one model

What you need to know

Xiaomi's base 14 model has appeared on the Chinese 3C Certification database sporting a 90W fast charging speed.

A rumor adds the vanilla model could also feature a 4,860mAh battery alongside this new, swifter speed increase.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro was rumored earlier this year to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a larger 5,000mAh battery.

We're starting to learn a little more about Xiaomi's upcoming flagship series as a new listing spills some more information. According to MyFixGuide, the base Xiaomi 14 model appeared on the Chinese 3C Certification database with some charging specification information in tow. The listing states the Xiaomi 14 (model number 23127PN0CC) could arrive on the market sporting 90W fast charging capabilities.

Moreover, the publication adds the base Xiaomi 14 device may arrive with a 4,860mAh battery in conjunction with this newfound charging rate.

(Image credit: MyFixGuides)

Information regarding Xiaomi's upcoming series has been very scarce, and this new database appearance could mean a meaningful upgrade to its charging speed. It's worth remembering the Xiaomi 13 only featured 67W charging with a 4,500mAh battery. The new improvements would mean a 23W and 360mAh capacity increase.

However, the boost to its charging potential brings it more in line with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which also features 90W fast charging.

Aside from the vanilla model, the Xiaomi 14 Pro had some information leak about it earlier this year. It was speculated that the device would launch sporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC (which seems likely) and an upgraded 5,000mAh battery. Again, a battery enhancement like that pushes the upcoming Pro model to the same level as its previous Ultra device.

Additionally, the Pro device could feature 90W or 120W fast charging while its wireless charging option may remain at 50W.

The entire Xiaomi 14 series has been rumored to feature two different display types: flat and curved. It's anyone's guess as to which device could get either display, but the running speculation sides with the Pro model gaining the curved version.

Lastly, the Xiaomi 14 series could arrive in early November or December, which makes sense as it would follow the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The new chip is expected to launch at Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon Summit in October.