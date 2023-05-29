Xiaomi 14 Pro rumored to feature a next-gen Snapdragon chip, larger battery

What you need to know

The device may contain the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi's next flagship series may also feature two types of displays: flat and curved.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro offers the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a 4,820mAh battery.

Xiaomi's next flagship phone has had some information about its internal specs leaked and it could be promising. Well-known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station posted what consumers could expect when it comes to the power and battery life of the Xiaomi 14 Pro (via 91Mobiles). Allegedly, the upcoming 14 Pro may feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and a 5,000mAh battery.

In regard to the battery, Digital Chat Station states the new phone could see 90W and 120W fast charging capabilities. Additionally, consumers might gain a 50W wireless charging function on the device, as well.

It's also been rumored that the new Xiaomi 14 series could feature two types of displays: flat and curved. Currently, it's been speculated Xiaomi may opt to give the 14 device the flat display and the Pro may potentially see a curved version. This could also be the case for the device's battery charging speeds, too.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro rumored to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC would see the Chinese brand continuing to plug the latest, strongest chip into its flagship device. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 has been rumored to feature boosted speeds at around 3.7GHz. The chip is also allegedly moving to a 1+5+2 internal core architecture, getting away from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's 1+4+3 setup.

This change would likely spell more speed and efficiency for Android phones if it comes through. Furthermore, 91Mobiles states consumers may find a WLG High Lens sensor on the phone's back camera array.

February's Xiaomi 13 Pro launch saw the device deliver the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 4,820mAh battery. If the 14 Pro features the aforementioned leaked specs, it would give users quite a powerful internal increase and a small hop in battery life. Additionally, the 13 Pro featured 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, too.

Take the leaks as they are, it doesn't appear as though Xiaomi is interested in switching up too much in the charging department. However, we're still a ways off from the Xiaomi 14 Pro's launch — especially if we're to consider the possibility of the new Snapdragon chipset.