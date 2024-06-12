Who needs Prime Day? The Motorola Razr Plus has already crashed to its lowest price EVER

Motorola phone deals are a dime a dozen these days, but a new discount on the popular Motorola Razr Plus (2023) has seriously captured my attention. Head to Best Buy or Amazon today and you can score a whopping $350 discount on the clamshell device, sending the price crashing to just $649.99. That's the cheapest that the unlocked Razr Plus has ever been by a considerable margin, weeks before Prime Day is expected to kick off. No trade-in necessary, no activation required: simply hit that Add to Cart button and the historic savings are all yours.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $649.99 at Best Buy - record low price! Pick up the unlocked Motorola Razr Plus from Best Buy or Amazon today and you'll instantly score $350 off your purchase, dropping the phone to its lowest price ever. The sophisticated clamshell delivers stellar performance thanks to its Snapdragon chip, plus you get two ultra-fluid displays, a versatile folding hinge, and loads of software support from Motorola. If you want to be on the cutting edge of foldable phone technology, you may want to wait for the Razr Plus (2024) to drop later this year. But for everyone else, this unlocked phone discount presents a great opportunity. Price check: Amazon - $649.99 | Walmart - $790

✅Recommended if: you want one of the best foldable phones currently on the market at a record low price; you want a great clamshell foldable that isn't by Samsung; you want a foldable with a nice cover display.

❌Skip this deal if: you can wait until the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) comes out later this year; you want a phone with great battery life.

As senior editor Derrek Lee described in his glowing Razr Plus (2023) review, the Motorola phone "outclasses just about every flip-style phone on the market". You get two gorgeous displays (with refresh rates of up to 165Hz), surprisingly loud stereo speakers, and a stylish clamshell design that could send the best Samsung devices running for the hills.

Of course, as with many of the best Android phones, not everything is sunshine and rainbows with the Razr Plus (2023). The cameras are only so-so, and it's not a great device if you need loads of battery life. It's also worth noting that the phone's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset was already a bit old in 2023, so even though it still performs very well in most situations, it may not be the best choice if you like using the newest processors on the market.

Despite those issues, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) remains one of the best devices in its class. If you've had your eye on the phone for a while, there's never been a better time to buy than right now.