What color OnePlus 10 Pro should you buy? If you're attracted to the Emerald Green colorway, go for it. However, if you're not as partial to the green shade then best stick with the safer Volcanic Black option. There's no right or wrong answer here; it depends on your personal taste entirely.

Settled on the phone but can't decide on the colorway? We've all been caught in the same conundrum before. Phone makers make things even harder nowadays by introducing three, four, or even five different shades of their products. Thankfully, OnePlus narrowed your choices to two this time around. Let's consider the merits of each one and then decide which one is the right fit for you.

Emerald Green vs. Volcanic Black

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Green phones are all the rage of late, taking over all the best Android phones and even non-Android options. Just take a look at the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro's dark Alpine Green variant. The color has a mysterious, murky allure to it that appeals to many. Then there's the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in Green, although we can all agree that it is closer to a dark teal or a mossy aqua shade of sorts. Of course, Google also joined in the fun with the Pixel 6 in a minty two-toned number they like to call Sorta Seafoam.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in a silvery sage hue called Emerald Green. This option has black accents, outlining the phone's prominent square camera unit which is painted the same charcoal color. Your other option is a colorway called Volcanic Black. As the name suggests, this version is pitch-black from head to toe. OnePlus spiced things up by coating the camera bit in a glossy finish and keeping the rest of the handset matte black.

When deciding on which OnePlus 10 Pro color to pick, first ask yourself whether you want something matte and demure or a shiny, metallic look that draws attention. Think hard about which finish will please you the most as you'll be looking at it every day for a good few years. Even if you're planning to throw a case on the phone anyways, listen to your heart. After all, if you want to admire the design that your hard-earned money paid for, you can simply slap a clear cover on your OnePlus 10 Pro.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

From a practical perspective, the lighter Emerald Green will be more slippery in hand and it will get dirty more easily. Meanwhile, the shadowy Volcanic Black option has a matte finish that adds more grip. There's no going wrong with black, but it can be rather dull and boring at times.

The Emerald Green colorway is properly green but doesn't look gaudy. Its silvery gray-green shade complements the overall aesthetic of the device, highlighting the camera unit and the curvy body. It would be a shame to pass over the stunning Emerald Green if you're taken with exciting, bright, and stylish schemes.

Black, on the other hand, drowns out the concept and masks it if you will. However, if you're not a fan of the OnePlus 10 Pro's design, Volcanic Black is right for you. It makes it easier to swallow for those who can't stand the green or the large box-shaped camera component.