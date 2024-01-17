What color Galaxy S24 Ultra should you buy?
There are a lot more than just four colors available.
Now that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been unveiled in all of its glory, it's time to pick your favorite color. Whether you're window shopping or trying to make a real-life decision, we're here to help. Here are all the colors of the S24 Ultra, including the online exclusive hues. Let's browse through them before settling on what color Galaxy S24 Ultra you should buy.
A galaxy of colors to choose from
Inky violet
The most notable colorway of the year is Titanium Violet. This inky blue has hints of violet, which explains the name. It comes with a silver frame and a matching S Pen and accents.
Orange you glad
The online exclusive Titanium Orange looks spectacular. This shade is bright and fun, making it our second favorite choice for the boring S24 Ultra.
All business
Samsung took a leaf out of Apple's book with the Titanium Grey hue. This no-nonsense shade is all work and no play. It exudes elegance and maturity.
Mellow yellow
Titanium Yellow is closer to cream and beige than it is to yellow, but in a good way. If you don't want plain old Titanium Grey but aren't feeling too adventurous either, this is a solid pick.
Graygreen successor
Samsung has bid farewell to its Graygreen colorway, giving us the minty Titanium Green instead. Green lovers will appreciate the black accents and the soothing undertone of this variant.
A class act
You can never go wrong with black, even when it comes to phones. The Galaxy S24 Ultra looks pretty cool in Titanium Black. It has a dark S Pen and an ashy black frame to boot.
Deciding what color Galaxy S24 Ultra you should buy
Like every year, Samsung released both retail and online exclusive colorways for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Before picking from all the available shades, first, you need to figure out where you will buy the Samsung phone. You'll get more choices online, so that's probably the best pathway if you prefer unusual hues.
We've already looked at all the color variants of the S24 Ultra so far. Of them all, Titanium Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, and Titanium Violet are official retail options available widely. On the other hand, the online exclusive shades that can only be bought from Samsung's website are Titanium Orange, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Green.
Our top pick this year is the Titanium Violet coat of paint of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This deep hue has a punch to it and the silver accents compliment it very nicely. It's also the most easily recognizable retail shade of the S24 Ultra. If you want to be daring and splashy though, the Titanium Orange is hard to beat.
