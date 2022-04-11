Spiritual BlackBerry KEY2 successor could arrive with upcoming Unihertz launch

What you need to know

Unihertz teases an upcoming launch for a phone with a physical keyboard.

Editing the image reveals a device that looks similar to the BlackBerry KEY2.

A BlackBerry revival was recently canceled when OnwardMobility scrapped plans to release a 5G BlackBerry-branded device.

For those of you that have been waiting for a BlackBerry revival, you may not have to wait much longer. While it may not be BlackBerry, the upcoming Unihertz launch could potentially fill the void left by OnwardMobility.

PhoneArena spotted a teaser for an upcoming Unihertz phone that could end up looking a lot like the spiritual successor to the BlackBerry KEY2. The image doesn't show much except for a sliver of light shining on a physical QWERTY keyboard. The rest of the phone is shrouded in darkness, although you can just make out the device's silhouette.

Something is coming soon...Just stay tuned!😜📺https://t.co/KalQX2pyDN#unihertz #smartphone #newphone #newarrivals pic.twitter.com/aghVgIdP3LApril 7, 2022 See more

Some internet sleuths managed to take the image and edit it to give us a better look at the phone. Based on the edited photo, the upcoming Unhertz phone will sport a design that closely resembles the BlackBerry KEY2, although with some differences. Most notably, the bezels appear to be much larger, which is a bit disappointing in 2022, especially when the 2018 KEY2 had respectably-sized bezels, even by today's standards.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Unihertz isn't new to launching phones with physical keyboards. In fact, the company has launched several models over the years, as highlighted in the teaser video. Last year, we reviewed the Unihertz Titan Pocket, which unfortunately had more misses than hits. That said, it's great to see a company still trying to keep the physical keyboards alive at a time when the best Android phones all feature the same all-display design.

Many fans were hoping for a new 5G BlackBerry phone to kick off a keyboard revival after being teased for some time by OnwardMobility. The effort eventually fell through, leaving fans quite disappointed. Depending on what we get from Unihertz, this upcoming device may be just what keyboard loyalists are looking for, especially if it comes equipped with 5G connectivity.