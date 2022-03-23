This epic Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal just gives you $200 instantly

Never one to rest on their laurels, Samsung is currently offering a deal that gives you $200 in the form of a $100 instant rebate and a $100 online gift card if you buy a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE today. This means your total savings would technically be $200 (with half of that amount existing in the form of a store credit), no trade-in required. This deal is good for both the 128GB and 256GB versions of the device.

Of course, if you do want to trade in your old phone, Samsung is offering up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credit for the S21 FE. Interestingly, if you opt for both the trade-in credits and the $100 gift card, the maximum potential trade-in credit drops to $450. Nevertheless, no matter which route you take, these discounts put a serious dent into the price of a phone that usually retails for $699.99.

In addition to those potential savings, Samsung is also including four months of YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify, and six months of SiriusXM Streaming with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. That's a value of around $150 and the proverbial cherry on top of an already great deal.

We've always been pretty fond of Samsung's FE series, and the S21 FE is no exception. Although we weren't particularly thrilled about the phone's haptic motors, we reported that the S21 FE was "very much a combined and refined version of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 FE" and notably gave points for the impressive battery life and 32MP front camera.

If you want to read more about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE before making a purchase, it's definitely worth checking out our complete review or looking at how the phone compares to the Galaxy S21. But if you're ready to make the leap, scroll down for the deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal

