The OPPO Find X8 series is taking the fight to the iPhone 16 globally

What you need to know

The Find X8 and X8 Pro launched in Bali with ColorOS 15 and next-gen OPPO AI features.

Both models have a dedicated camera shutter button and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, plus an alert slider and solid IP68/IP69K ratings.

The Find X8 series is compatible with OPPO's Mag accessories, but you'll need a special case for them.

The regular Find X8 comes in 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB, while the Pro model is available only with 16GB + 512GB.

After its debut in China, the OPPO Find X8 series is now going global, marking a big step in the brand's plan to bring premium flagship experiences to more people.

The OPPO Find X8 and X8 Pro today made their global debut in Bali, Indonesia, alongside the reveal of ColorOS 15, packed with next-gen OPPO AI features.

As expected, OPPO’s latest flagship comes with a dedicated camera shutter button, giving off iPhone 16 vibes with its design. The Find X8 and X8 Pro run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. They also come with an alert slider, IP68 and IP69K water and dust resistance, plus 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The Find X8 series works with OPPO's Mag accessories, but you'll need to grab a special case for that. The accessory lineup includes a power bank, an 80W 20,000mAh power bank, and a 50W wireless charger with a built-in cooling fan.

(Image credit: OPPO)

The Pro model, with its new shutter button, packs all the flagship features you'd expect for 2024. It comes with a 6.78-inch display and a massive 5,910mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the standard Find X8 has a 6.59-inch flat LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate that adjusts between 1Hz and 120Hz. This smart display saves battery by tweaking the refresh rate based on what's on screen, giving you smooth scrolling and responsive performance without draining the battery.

Both models feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking and a 32MP front camera subtly hidden within the display.

A big draw of the Find X series has always been its cameras, and the Find X8 models look set to keep that legacy alive. The Find X8 Pro features a Hasselblad-branded camera setup with four 50MP cameras, including two with 6x and 3x optical zoom telephoto lenses.

(Image credit: OPPO)

The Find X8 series brings a new feature called Shadowless Snapshot, letting you snap clear, blur-free photos with just a hand gesture.

OPPO is showing off the AI capabilities of the Find X8 series. Along with AI tools that eliminate glare in photos, the Find X8 Pro also has a feature like Google Lens or iPhone's Visual Lookup—just snap a pic of something like a landmark, and the AI will give you a description or some context about it.

The base model starts at IDR 13,999,000 (about $878) and the Pro variant at IDR 19,999,000 (around $1,255). International prices may vary depending on the region.

The devices will roll out in parts of Asia and Europe, with other markets to be confirmed soon.

The regular Find X8 comes in two options: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB, while the Find X8 Pro is only available with 16GB + 512GB.