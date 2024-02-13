The Google Pixel Fold has suddenly crashed to a record low price at Best Buy — but how long will it last?

Everyone loves the idea of a foldable phone designed by Google, but without a good Pixel Fold deal, you're going to have to spend a lot of cash. Fortunately, those days may soon be over, as Best Buy is currently dropping an epic $400 off the innovative device, returning the price to an all-time low that we've only encountered once before (around Black Friday).

Since this foldable phone typically retails at a steep $1,799.99 for the 256GB version, this limited time discount presents a unique opportunity for folks who prefer to buy their smartphones unlocked. Best Buy is even sweetening the deal by throwing in a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and three months of Google One cloud storage.

Google Pixel Fold 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy Completely out of the blue, Best Buy and a few other retailers have decided to carve a whopping $400 off the price of the Google Pixel Fold, no strings attached. The phone has never been cheaper than this, so if you've had your eyes on the Pixel Fold for a while, this might be your best chance (at least until the Pixel Fold 2 eventually comes out). Price comparison: Amazon - $1,399.99 | Google - $1,399.99

✅Recommended if: you want one of the most innovative foldable phones on the market for under the retail price; you enjoy using Google software; you like buying unlocked phones.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer small phones; you're eligible for a trade-in or deal from your wireless carrier; you're shopping on a budget.

Google's first-ever foldable phone, the Pixel Fold directly challenges Samsung's Z Fold series' dominance in this space by delivering a stunningly sleek design with flagship-level performance, some unique foldable software features, and years of software support.

The Fold is essentially a powerful tablet and a smartphone combined in a single device — which explains some of the cost — but the experience is not for everyone. If you need loads of battery life or you prefer a more compact phone, for instance, maybe look elsewhere (perhaps the Motorola Razr Plus). But if you're a Pixel fan and you want to see what all the fuss is about, the Pixel Fold might just be the perfect introduction into a whole new world of foldable innovation.

Innovative phones deserve innovative protection, so before you finish up your shopping journey, take a look at our guide to the best Google Pixel Fold cases. You can thank us later.