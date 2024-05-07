The Google Pixel 8a isn't even out yet and Verizon is already giving them away for free

Google's latest midrange masterpiece was finally announced this morning, and Verizon has wasted no time in dropping one of the best Google Pixel 8a deals we've seen yet. Preorder the Pixel 8a ahead of its May 14th release date and you'll get the phone for free when you add a line with an eligible unlimited plan. No trade-in is required, and I'm not just talking about Verizon's most expensive plan options here either: the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, AND Unlimited Ultra plans are all eligible for the promotion.

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499 FREE with eligible Unlimited plan at Verizon Add a line to your Verizon service with the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the new Google Pixel 8a totally free. No trade-in required! Sure, you're still paying for the wireless plan, but this is a pretty impressive promotion for a smartphone that isn't even out yet. The Unlimited Welcome plan would be the most affordable option here, starting at $65 per month for a single line (although the plan can drop as low as $30 per month when you add additional lines).

This Verizon deal makes the most sense if you're already a customer or you're interested in making the switch. If you prefer to buy your phones unlocked, however, there are already several other Google Pixel 8a preorder deals that might be worth checking out (with plenty more on the way).

Either way, you'll be getting one of the best cheap Android phones expected to hit store shelves in 2024, coming complete with a gorgeous 120Hz display, some flagship-quality camera tech, and the same Tensor G3 processor that's behind the flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Google Pixel 8a also features a bigger battery than its predecessor, and you'll be guaranteed to receive seven years of OS upgrades.

Like we mentioned above, the Google Pixel 8a is slated for release on May 14th, the same day as Google I/O 2024. The 128GB version will retail for $499 in the United States, while the larger 256GB storage configuration will set you back $599.