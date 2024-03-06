The ASUS Zenfone 10 drops to its lowest price EVER with a $100 discount

Waiting for the right small phone deal to come along? This ASUS Zenfone 10 discount might be for you. Walmart has cut $100 off the ASUS Zenfone 10 price in the sleek Midnight Black color. With 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, this phone tends to work well for most, though it especially shines with users who prefer a smaller phone. It also features a dual camera setup on the rear boasting one 50 MP lens and one 13 MP lens, as well as a front lens featuring a resolution of 32 MP. Add in the AMOLED display, IP68 water and dust resistance, and the inclusion of a headphone jack, and you're looking at a pretty capable phone.

ASUS Zenfone 10: $699.99 $599.99 at Walmart The 5G ASUS Zenfone 10 is a solid handheld smartphone with an AMOLED screen, and at $100 off, it seems like a pretty worthwhile buy. Those who like a small phone will appreciate this phone's small size and comfort when held with one hand. This particular model includes 128 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM, and it comes in the manufacturer's sleek Midnight Black color. It also features an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, wireless charging capability, and a headphone jack. On the downside, it only comes with two Android OS updates, the cameras don't include a zoom lens, and it may be a little small for those who prefer a larger phone. Price comparison: $599.99 at Amazon | ASUS - $599.99

✅Recommended if: you prefer a smaller phone that's easy to hold in one hand; you like having a headphone jack on your phone; you liked past Zenfone generations.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for something with lots of software support; you need something with a zoom lens; you like a larger screen on your phone.

Although the ASUS Zenfone 10 didn't quite land our latest list of the Best Android phones, it was a close runner-up, and a definite recommendation for people who prefer smaller phones that are easier to hold with one hand. Along with being comfortable to hold, this version of the phone includes 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, along with a bright AMOLED display and a front camera with a 50MP resolution.

However, some skip on the ASUS Zenfone 10 because it only includes two Android OS updates and lacks a zoom camera lens. If those are deal-breakers for you, then you may as well consider this deal broken.