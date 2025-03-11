What you need to know

Two Galaxy S25 Edge models show up in a UL Demko certification database.

The listing shows that both devices are carrying batteries with a rated capacity of 3,786mAh.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in mid-April.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge sightings have increased lately, pointing to an impending launch somewhere closer to the second week of April — which isn't that far away.

A new leak reveals two models of the Galaxy S25 Edge that were listed on UL Demko and India's BIS Databases. These listings provide us not just alleged model numbers of the phone but also battery specifications — which have been rumored to be pretty small from the start.

Now, these listings so much as confirm the above. First spotted by The TechOutlook, the Galaxy S25 Edge is said to launch with a rated battery capacity of 3,786mAh, which may translate to the rumored 3900mAh capacity that previous leaks entailed.

The certifications showed up with model numbers EB-BS937ABY and EB-BS937ABE on the UL Demko database, certified with certificate numbers DK-162562-UL and DK-162516-UL, as seen below.

(Image credit: The Tech Outlook)

This only indicates that you'd have to be plugged into a charger now and then if you choose to get the Galaxy S25 Edge. For comparison, the base Galaxy S25 model has 4000mAh battery capacity, and with Samsung trying to fit all of its latest AI features into the phone, the device could be heavily reliant on its core processing chip. It is rumored to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, like the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, and a pretty hefty 200MP primary camera.

The only reason behind this could be the fact that the Korean OEM could be chasing the slimness of the phone over the battery capacity and its inability to fit in a more powerful one. The device is tipped to weigh around 162g and measure 5.75mm thin, much like Techno's ultra-thin Spark Slim, which managed to fit in a massive 5200mAh battery — making it possible to get the best of both worlds.

(Image credit: OnLeaks via Android Headlines)

In other news, Samsung's next set of foldables could be launching closer to its summer Unpacked and the publication seems to have spotted model numbers of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 as well. The latter's models were seen as EB-BF766ABE, EB-BF766ABY, EB-BF767ABE, and EB-BF767ABY, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with EB-BF966ABE, EB-BF966ABY, EB-BF967ABE, and EB-BF967ABY. However, the certification didn't seem to divulge any information about the duo's specs.