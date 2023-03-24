Samsung may ditch the Galaxy S23 FE for a new type of foldable phone

What you need to know

Samsung is tipped to launch a double-hinged foldable phone this year.

The latest rumor suggests that the company is ditching an FE model of the Galaxy S23 in favor of the double-folding smartphone.

This new type of foldable Samsung handset previously surfaced in 2021 when the company filed a patent for it.

Rumors about Samsung bringing back the Fan Edition phones later this year in the form of the supposed Galaxy S23 FE have been circulating the web recently, but this might not be the case. According to a new rumor, Samsung is foregoing a more affordable version of its flagship phone in favor of a new type of folding smartphone.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that Samsung will skip a Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23, contrary to recent rumors, and instead launch a double-folding smartphone. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 set to launch in late 2023, it's rumored that they'll be joined by a third foldable.

There is no Galaxy S23 FE in the development chain unlike what the recent rumours have been pointing..Samsung is instead working on the improved Z Fold 5 & Flip 5 along with a Tri-Fold that might finally ship this yearFE fans should look elsewhere...March 24, 2023 See more

The upcoming addition to Samsung's foldable line, however, will fold into three segments using two hinges rather than another clamshell or book-like foldable model, according to the leaker. If the latest rumor is true, the South Korean tech behemoth may aim to provide Galaxy fans with more foldable options in the hope that they will eventually find a foldable model that works for them.

However, this is not the first time that we've heard this rumor. Samsung has been rumored to be working on a dual-hinge Galaxy Z Fold successor since 2018, and in 2021, the company apparently filed a patent for the concept.

We also saw the company demonstrate some crazy folding display concepts two years ago. When folded out, this double-folding handset will presumably resemble a small tablet and have a larger display than a Galaxy Z Fold.

OEMs already face more technical hurdles when building folding phones than standard smartphones, and creating a new type of folding phone with an extra fold could present even more challenges. That's because a tri-fold structure will theoretically have one of its three panels exposed to constant wear and tear.

If Samsung fails to get it right, the company's plans, if they are in the pipeline at all, may be pushed back. Still, the fact that Samsung is pushing the boundaries of foldable phones is exciting, as it suggests that the company sees the form factor as the future.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)