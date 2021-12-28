What you need to know
- Samsung has applied for a patent for a smartphone that has two folds.
- The concept depicts a double-folding device with a larger screen than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
- In addition, the patent reveals three display sections that fold in a Z shape.
Samsung may be exploring new ways to redesign its current foldable lineups. A new patent filed with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) suggests that the tech giant is considering to build a phone that folds twice.
According to LetsGoDigital, which spotted the patent document, the double-folding smartphone will have two hinges and three displays that can fold into a smaller form factor with a Z shape. When folded out, the screen size is similar to that of a small tablet, implying that it can have a larger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
A part of the multi-fold screen seems to serve as the main display, housing an in-display fingerprint sensor. The patent document also reveals how the phone's internals are organized across the three portions, with the batteries and circuit boards housed inside the front and rear folding parts. This means that the middle section is devoid of any internals.
Other interesting details we can glimpse from the patent sketch include a triple rear camera setup, a USB-C connector, an SD card slot, and HDMI port.
This isn't the first time we've seen a dual-hinge phone concept from Samsung. Earlier this year, the South Korean tech behemoth was spotted working on a double-hinge folding smartphone in an effort to increase screen real estate. The phone was supposed to be released later this year, but that doesn't appear to be the case as 2022 approaches.
Furthermore, a similar patent surfaced in 2019 prior to the release of the first-generation of Samsung's best foldable phones. The most recent patent was filed in June, and WIPO just published it a few days ago. However, there is no guarantee that it will make it into a final product because patents rarely become actual devices.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
With the Z Fold 3, Samsung made all the right changes, finally giving people a good reason to consider a foldable phone without making major concessions. S Pen support and new multitasking features will excite Note users, and improved screen protectors and water resistance mean you can use this phone confidently in any situation.
