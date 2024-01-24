Samsung's self-repair program now covers more product categories

What you need to know

Samsung's self-repair program broadens support for 50 devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and home entertainment products.

The home entertainment category is a notable addition, incorporating 20 visual display products, including the Freestyle 2nd Gen projector.

Owners gain access to parts, tools, and step-by-step guides for various issues, covering picture, power, Wi-Fi connection, sound, and remote control for 2023 TVs and monitors too.

The program now allows users to fix specific parts of phones, tablets, and Galaxy Books, including speakers, SIM tray, side key, volume key, left and right speakers, and the fan.

Samsung's self-repair program is upgrading as more devices, including foldables and home entertainment products, are joining the list.

The South Korean tech giant is making a big move by adding 14 new devices to its DIY program for U.S. customers, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Book 2 series.

This program is also now your go-to for fixing up the Freestyle 2 projector, soundbars, monitors from the last year or two, and even Samsung's 2023 TVs and their remotes. A total of 50 products are now covered.

Samsung's got your back with step-by-step repair guides for a bunch of products in those categories. Plus, the company provides legit replacement parts and all the tools you need to do your DIY repairs.

The South Korean tech giant is spicing things up by throwing in more options for parts. Now, you can fix speakers, SIM trays, side keys, and volume buttons on your Galaxy phones and tablets. The program already offers displays, charging ports, and back glass repairs.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Book owners can now repair the speakers and fans of their laptops. However, this program isn't a fix-it-all wizard. When it comes to TVs, projectors, and monitors, it's only sticking to repairs for the picture, power, WiFi connection, sound, and remote control.

And if you've got a 2023 soundbar, you can swap out the HDMI, optical cable, power parts, sound components, and wireless communication parts. Samsung says you can tackle these fixes with your trusty Phillips-head screwdriver.

Samsung has teamed up with Encompass Supply Chain Solutions to offer repair components to consumers.

Since it kicked off the program in the summer of 2022, Samsung's been on a self-repair binge lately. In December, it threw foldable devices into the mix, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, for European customers.