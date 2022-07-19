Samsung reveals its next Unpacked Event date in a cryptic tweet
A cryptic tweet from Samsung's official handle gave away the launch date of the next Unpacked Event.
It's that time of the year when Galaxy fans anticipate the next Unpacked event. Wherein we can expect some of the best foldable phones. And while we know it's going to happen next month, a new leak from Evan Blass has given us the launch date set at August 10. As it came through, Samsung Mobile on its Twitter started teasing the Galaxy Unpacked launch date by throwing away a cryptic tweet as a puzzle for the audience.
The tweet consists of three images. One featuring random letters, symbols, and numbers. And others showcasing a series of multiple colors next to others with a few minimal colors accompanied by a question, "When will something greater arrive?"
Initial thoughts of these images suggested a launch date somewhere buried between the first image's letters and symbols. The other two pictures hinted at several color options we can expect from the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4. That's because a recent leak has indicated that one of the foldable devices is coming in a new Bora Purple color variant.
Neither seemed accurate because folks at The Verge managed to decipher the code from the cryptic tweet. Well, all three images appear to be connected, giving away the launch date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The Verge report suggests that the random characters mentioned in the first image must be matched with the colors provided in the second. The third image leads to the date the next foldable phones will be launched.
The launch date from the cryptic event happens to be August 10, which ideally matches with Evan Blass' recent leak suggesting the same. This means the successors to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds Pro are a couple of weeks away from launch. Looks like Samsung is following a similar approach as the predecessor's launch dates and availability. Last year's foldable devices also launched on August 11, 2021. They were available to the public in the last week of the same month.
