One UI 7 beta discovery might've revealed Samsung's next year of foldables

What you need to know

A tipster claims to have discovered several model numbers concerning the future of Samsung's foldables in the One UI 7 beta.

From the list, it seems Samsung is crafting the next Flip 7 and Fold 7, as well as another Fold Special Edition.

The rumored "Flip FE" was notably missing; however, a recent database discovery detailed its model number.

With Samsung pushing ahead with its One UI 7 beta, its code might hold clues about the company's overall foldable plans.

A teardown of the beta thus far by AssembleDebug (Android Authority) reportedly contains a list of model numbers. According to the tipster, the list of internal names suggests the future of Samsung's foldables, beginning with the book-style device, the Galaxy Z Fold. The post states the beta offers model number SM-F968, which is supposedly a "successor" to the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Speaking of new foldables, the publication states that it did not find signs of a "Galaxy Z Flip FE." This clamshell has been rumored for a few months now; however, the tipster states the latest software beta didn't contain its would-be model number.

What the beta does contain are the apparent model numbers for Samsung's next wave of Galaxy Z Flip and Fold devices. Allegedly, the upcoming wave of phones feature model numbers SM-F751 and SM-F966, respectively. The post is relatively confident that these concern the next-gen foldables, considering the model numbers have jumped "by 10," which is "tradition with Samsung."

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The One UI 7 beta curiously lacks the rumored Flip FE model number, but a recent GSMA database discovery holds more for us. The device's internal number — SM-F761B — was discovered recently and believed to be the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip FE. This device is expected to arrive as a cheaper alternative to the standard flagship clamshell model in 2025.

More importantly, a rumor from November claimed the device could launch alongside the Flip 7 and Fold 7, likely in the middle of 2025. Additionally, the phone could debut with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400e chipset. This is the same chip that the Galaxy S24 FE sports.

This isn't the only Samsung foldable news to surface as, last week, a report claimed the company was interested in slashing its 2025 shipments. Compared to the Flip 5/Fold 5, Samsung's Flip 6/Fold 6 was underwhelming and underperformed. It's been rumored that the Korean OEM could set aside roughly 5 million foldable units next year with the Flip 7 making up ~3 million of them.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For context, the company's Flip 5 and Fold 5 shattered records with a whopping 1.02 million pre-orders in South Korea. Fast forward to 2024 and those numbers dropped to 910,000.

Elsewhere, the second One UI 7 beta kicked off before Christmas for the S24 series. It brought a wealth of error and malfunction fixes while others await its stable launch. The software, based on Android 15, is expected to arrive alongside or near the launch of the Galaxy S25 series in January.