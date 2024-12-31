Samsung's working on a cheap Galaxy Z Flip and a surprise for the Watch 8

What you need to know

Two new Samsung devices have already passed through the GSMA database.

The first is the Galaxy Z Flip FE, carrying a model number of SM-F761B.

The other is the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with a model number of SM-L505U.

While foldable phones have seen their ups and downs, many have been wondering if Samsung would give its offerings the "Fan Edition (FE)" treatment. Usually, when there's a new Galaxy FE device, this means that it's a bit more budget-friendly compared to its non-FE counterparts.

It seems that Samsung is already gearing up for its next lineup of foldable phones, as the "Galaxy Z Flip XE" was spotted in the GSMA database (via SmartPrix.) If you were hoping for this listing to share any specifics, you're a bit out of luck. However, the database listing does seem to confirm the model number of SM-F761B.

Samsung has been rumored to be looking into releasing a cheaper foldable phone. In late November, rumors suggested Samsung would release the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the Flip 7 and Fold 7, while being powered by the Exynos 2400e.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

This is the same chip found in the Galaxy S24 FE, offering solid performance while offering Samsung a way to come in at a lower cost. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to be powered by the Exynos 2500, which has yet to be officially announced.

Recently, a report surfaced suggesting that Samsung is drastically lowering sales expectations for its 2025 foldable phones. The company is reportedly planning to sell five million units, with the Flip 7 accounting for three million, and the Fold 7 covering the rest. That being said, this most recent report doesn't take into account the possible release of the Flip 7 FE.

That being said, Samsung's summer 2025 launch event might have a bit more than just a new foldable phone. Actually, the company could end up bringing back a fan favorite, but not in the form of the Fan Edition.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

SmartPrix found another unannounced Samsung device in the GSMA database. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and its SM-L505U model number also made an appearance.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is particularly interesting as there was no "Classic" included with the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup. Instead, Samsung opted for the Watch 7 in two sizes, with the new Galaxy Watch Ultra launching alongside.

The main distinction between the "regular" Watch and the Watch Classic is the physical rotating bezel. While Samsung has been offering a touch-sensitive bezel on the Watch for a few years, it's still not quite as reliable as having the physical option.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

At this point, it feels as though Samsung is taking an "on again, off again" approach with the Classic. So from that perspective, it makes sense for this to be an option with the Galaxy Watch 8, but there are some who wish Samsung would just keep this as part of the yearly refresh.

Before getting too excited about a shift to an earlier release schedule, it's not uncommon for unannounced devices to pass through these kinds of databases early. With that in mind, we don't expect any official announcement until sometime in the summer of 2025.