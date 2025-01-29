Samsung might be delivering your Galaxy S25 pre-orders early

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-orders in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and the Middle East are starting to ship early, according to buyers.

The shipments not only have barcodes created, but also have been picked up by their couriers, which is a good sign they may deliver earlier.

Some users are seeing expected delivery dates as much as a week earlier than the official Feb. 7 release date.

Samsung revealed the Galaxy S25 series last week, and pre-orders opened on Jan. 22. For early buyers, there was quite a while between pre-orders opening and the Feb. 7 official release date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. Those that are eagerly awaiting the delivery of their new flagships may have reason to be excited, because multiple Reddit users are starting to see their orders shipping already (via Droid Life).

It's not uncommon for buyers to receive early shipping notifications way before their phones are set to be delivered. Typically, Samsung shipping notifications are sent out when the label is created — which is sometimes days before a new phone is actually picked up by a courier. This time, however, multiple users are seeing their packages moving through shipping networks in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and the Middle East.

Other smartphone companies, like Apple, have strict polices with partners like UPS and FedEx that prevent packages from being delivered early. Even if a pre-order arrives at its final destination early, it'll often be held at a courier location until the official release date. Samsung, by comparison, has delivered new releases to buyers early — yet another indication that Galaxy S25 pre-orderers may have something to get excited about.

As a warning, not all Samsung Galaxy S25 buyers are seeing their orders move through a courier network just yet. Some are merely receiving shipping notifications that a label was created. Once the package has been picked up by a courier and you get an estimated delivery date, there's a good chance your Galaxy S25 could be delivered early. Until then, it might be worthwhile to hold off on the excitement.

Some people who have placed pre-orders, including at Droid Life, are seeing estimated delivery dates as early as tomorrow, Jan. 30. So, we'll know soon whether these early delivery dates are the real thing or just a tease. It's worth noting that only orders directly from Samsung are likely to ship and delivery early — orders from Best Buy, Amazon, and carriers will probably be held until the official Feb. 7 release date.

As Droid Life notes, this is one reason to pre-order through Samsung, in addition to the promotions and enhanced trade-in values. However, some have expressed concerns with Samsung's return policy in the past, so there are pros and cons.