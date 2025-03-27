The Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB just crashed back to its lowest price ever — but how long can it last?

Deals
By published

That's $225 off Samsung's #1 best Galaxy phone.

Angled view of the Galaxy S25 Ultra face-down
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Big Spring Sale is here, and as part of the festivities, Amazon has cut $230 off the price of the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. This phone is the premium version of Samsung's most recently launched model, and it's our top pick overall from the Galaxy lineup.

Supremely powerful and feature-packed, the Galaxy S25 Ultra had few disappointing elements upon its launch, and overall it's an outstanding pick for those who enjoy the Galaxy ecosystem. It boasts a large, great-looking 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, along with 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. This particular deal is for the 512GB storage configuration, though you can also save a little more money by downgrading to either the 256GB or 128GB version.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB:$1,1419.99$1,189.50 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: $1,1419.99 $1,189.50 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The top Samsung phone of the pack, the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, is currently selling at a 16% discount as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. This is Samsung's latest-generation premium phone, offering both a larger screen than the S25 and S25 Plus, and a boost in specs.

View Deal

✅Recommended if: you want the top smartphone tech available from the Samsung Galaxy lineup, including AI features; you'd prefer a phone that can be used with the Samsung S Pen; you like a phone with a large screen.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a cheaper phone, despite the discount; you need a phone with PWM features; you're looking for a phone that supports a stylus with Bluetooth capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is undoubtedly the best Samsung phone overall, coming with flagship specs and a large screen that make it fun to use.

This phone includes a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, which is larger than the 6.2-inch or 6.7-inch screens on the S25 and S25 Plus, respectively. The screen also features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, making performance quick and smooth as supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. As for cameras, buyers will get a wide range of options for crisp photos and videos, using the onboard telephoto, ultrawide, and wide lenses.

The S25 Ultra also supports the Samsung S Pen, unlike this generation's base-level S25 and Plus models. However, it's worth noting that Samsung for some reason dropped support for Bluetooth and Air Action features for the S Pen with this release, which could be a dealbreaker for some.

Zachary Visconti
Zachary Visconti
Deals Contributor

Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and general tech since 2020. His work has appeared in Denver Westword, the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, and many other publications. When he isn't covering EVs or tech deals, you can find him playing music, drinking coffee, or hanging out with his cats, Banks and Freddie.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Samsung Galaxy
The Galaxy S24 Plus in hand with a light behind it
Samsung's sixth One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 rolls out as launch nears
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display
New leak shows off Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in 'Titanium' variants
Leaked image of a blue Galaxy Z Flip 7
New Galaxy Z Flip 7 case leak backs rumors of a larger cover display
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on cobblestone road
One UI 7 Beta 3 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6 brings two notable AI additions
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ on a desk.
Ditch Amazon and score 50% OFF the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with this deal from Samsung
Top-down view of four different Galaxy S25 Ultra colors
New leak hints at major camera upgrade in the books for Galaxy S26 Ultra
Latest in Deals
A look at the various colorways for the Beats Studio Pro.
Uh, is this a joke? Best Buy carves 49% OFF my favorite noise-cancelling headphones from Beats
Anker Laptop Power Bank 25K 165W Built-In and Retractable Cables
One of Anker's most popular 25,000mAh power banks is on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Garmin Forerunner 165 and 965 sitting atop one another on a plant.
Forget the Fenix 8 — save hundreds on Garmin watches during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Holding an Obsidian Google Pixel 9 Pro
That's not a typo — this Google Pixel 9 Pro deal from Amazon makes Black Friday look like a joke
TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus internals next to external casing
The best all-flash Plex NAS finally gets a great discount — act now!
Tagry X08 earbuds in-hand
These are the best-sounding budget earbuds I've ever used, and they're just $25 right now
More about samsung galaxy
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display

New leak shows off Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in 'Titanium' variants
Leaked image of a blue Galaxy Z Flip 7

New Galaxy Z Flip 7 case leak backs rumors of a larger cover display
The Galaxy S24 Plus in hand with a light behind it

Samsung's sixth One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 rolls out as launch nears
See more latest
Most Popular
Garmin Forerunner 165 and 965 sitting atop one another on a plant.
Forget the Fenix 8 — save hundreds on Garmin watches during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
A look at the various colorways for the Beats Studio Pro.
Uh, is this a joke? Best Buy carves 49% OFF my favorite noise-cancelling headphones from Beats
Anker Laptop Power Bank 25K 165W Built-In and Retractable Cables
One of Anker's most popular 25,000mAh power banks is on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Pluvia on Galaxy S25 Ultra with Lenovo Legion Go S, ROG Ally X, and AYN Odin 2
My favorite mobile gaming controller has never been cheaper — but you're running out of time
Pixel Watch 3 41mm and 45mm
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the perfect time for early Mother's Day shopping. Here's what I'm getting
Galaxy Chromebook Plus
This Samsung Chromebook Plus just scored a 25% discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Holding an Obsidian Google Pixel 9 Pro
That's not a typo — this Google Pixel 9 Pro deal from Amazon makes Black Friday look like a joke
TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus internals next to external casing
The best all-flash Plex NAS finally gets a great discount — act now!
Tagry X08 earbuds in-hand
These are the best-sounding budget earbuds I've ever used, and they're just $25 right now
A photo of the Google Pixel Watch 3 showing thick black bars over the display, indicating that the display uses PWM dimming.
Watch this! Amazon chops 17% OFF our favorite smartwatch during the Big Spring Sale