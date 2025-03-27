The Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB just crashed back to its lowest price ever — but how long can it last?

The Big Spring Sale is here, and as part of the festivities, Amazon has cut $230 off the price of the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. This phone is the premium version of Samsung's most recently launched model, and it's our top pick overall from the Galaxy lineup.

Supremely powerful and feature-packed, the Galaxy S25 Ultra had few disappointing elements upon its launch, and overall it's an outstanding pick for those who enjoy the Galaxy ecosystem. It boasts a large, great-looking 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, along with 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. This particular deal is for the 512GB storage configuration, though you can also save a little more money by downgrading to either the 256GB or 128GB version.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: $1,1419.99 $1,189.50 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale The top Samsung phone of the pack, the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, is currently selling at a 16% discount as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. This is Samsung's latest-generation premium phone, offering both a larger screen than the S25 and S25 Plus, and a boost in specs.

✅Recommended if: you want the top smartphone tech available from the Samsung Galaxy lineup, including AI features; you'd prefer a phone that can be used with the Samsung S Pen; you like a phone with a large screen.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a cheaper phone, despite the discount; you need a phone with PWM features; you're looking for a phone that supports a stylus with Bluetooth capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is undoubtedly the best Samsung phone overall, coming with flagship specs and a large screen that make it fun to use.

This phone includes a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, which is larger than the 6.2-inch or 6.7-inch screens on the S25 and S25 Plus, respectively. The screen also features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, making performance quick and smooth as supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM. As for cameras, buyers will get a wide range of options for crisp photos and videos, using the onboard telephoto, ultrawide, and wide lenses.

The S25 Ultra also supports the Samsung S Pen, unlike this generation's base-level S25 and Plus models. However, it's worth noting that Samsung for some reason dropped support for Bluetooth and Air Action features for the S Pen with this release, which could be a dealbreaker for some.