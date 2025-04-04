What you need to know

Rumors highlight Samsung's previously rumored Pro-level rugged XCover phone, which may arrive as the XCover 7 Pro.

The device may continue to feature the U.S. military's MIL-STD-810H endurance standard with a 6.6-inch LCD, and a larger 4,350mAh battery.

Rumors from late 2024 suggest the next XCover Pro model could arrive in mid-2025.

After staying mostly silent, rumors now claim to have discovered Samsung's next rugged smartphone.

Information obtained by Android Headlines claims users should look out for the Korean OEM's next XCover, the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro. Staying tough and durable throughout all kinds of weather and situations is the highlight of the XCover series, and that will seemingly continue. The publication purports the device will sport the U.S. military's MIL-STD-810H endurance standard.

Moreover, Samsung may provide it with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The next rugged phone may feature a 4,350mAh battery alongside 15W wired fast charging. This is rumored to power its 6.6-inch LCD, which has remained consistent over the XCover 7 and the XCover 6 Pro. While you wouldn't wow yourself with Samsung's rugged series cameras, the post suggests it could grab a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultrawide.

The selfie camera is reportedly 13MP, with One UI 7 expected under the hood of it all.

The publication also purports the phone's starting price, which is supposedly €599 (~$654). Rumors claim the phone could launch in Europe "this month." There's no word yet about a global launch or at least one for U.S. consumers.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Some extremely early XCover leaks surfaced in October, claiming Samsung was working on two Pro model devices. Those rumors said the company was developing a new XCover phone and tablet. The former was spotted with the model number SM-G766B; however, speculation said this would arrive as the "XCover 8 Pro." This assumption was based on Samsung's history in which the "Pro" version was always one number (generation) higher.

Strangely, Samsung might switch things up, as the current line of rumors purport the opposite.

Rumors continued two months later in December as the XCover 7 Pro (or 8 Pro) appeared in the SafetyKorea database. Information remained light, but it gave us a look at its potential battery capacity: 4,350mAh. This lines up with the current line of rumors, so perhaps we could see this. Once again, it looks like Samsung will make its battery removeable, a common occurrence for the XCover phone.

Tipsters claimed the phone could launch in mid-2025.