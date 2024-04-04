Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to weigh less and appear thinner than its predecessor

What you need to know

The tipster Ice Universe spills some beans on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6.

It will be lighter than its predecessor by weighing 239 grams.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cover screen will likely be more prominent, measuring 6.3 inches.

The Galaxy foldables from Samsung have been the talk of the town lately as they are rumored to launch earlier than their previous models. New information has emerged on what to expect from the bigger Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The book-style foldables from the past have been significantly on the heavier side since their inception; however, this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to weigh less than the predecessor, Galaxy Z Fold 5, notes prolific leaker Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter).

Exclusive: Galaxy Z Fold6 weighs 239g and finally reaches the first-tier level. It weighs the same as the Voyager Black OnePlus OpenApril 3, 2024 See more

The tipster indicated that the Z Fold 6 would weigh 239 grams on the whole, which is significantly less than the previous model, which weighed 256 grams. It is also believed to correspond to the current OnePlus Open (Voyager Black) edition, notes Universe.

The other interesting details shared by the tipster include the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s thickness when the device is unfolded, measuring 5.6mm, and it will likely measure 12.1mm when folded. The decline is also seen in the overall thickness compared to the predecessor, which measured 6.1mm and 13.4mm, respectively.

While the internal foldable screen is likely to remain the same, measuring 7.6 inches, the external screen should see modifications, according to the tipster. The cover screen will likely have a new 22:9 aspect ratio next to 6.3 inches, a substantial bump over 6.1 inches from the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The overall screen resolutions are likely to be improved on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year as well, notes Ice Universe.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks)

While the new parameters of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 look promising, so did its renders, which were leaked in February. They revealed the device in full, including the tipped taller cover screen. Apart from that, the upcoming foldable phone packs three rear cameras and a selfie shooter on the external screen; presumably, a hidden selfie camera in the foldable screen is expected.

Per the renders, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have pointed corners and squared-off edges on all sides. Also, a recent 3C certification has revealed that the Z Fold 6 owners will still have to settle with boring 25W charging speeds like the predecessor models while the competition is way ahead regarding charging capabilities.