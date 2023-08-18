Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 pick up their first security patch

What you need to know

The first updates for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip come in at more than 300MB each.

Samsung has fixed over 74 security vulnerabilities found in its latest foldable devices with the August 2023 security patch.

Both models were released with the July 2023 security update, so the latest one demonstrates Samsung's commitment to timely software update releases.

Samsung is so good at delivering software updates, they're making Google look bad. Just a week after the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 hit store shelves, they've already received their first security update.

Most security updates usually just fix a bunch of bugs and make some minor changes to the operating system, but the changelog for Samsung's first update for its shiny new foldable phones doesn't have much going for it apart from the usual security fixes. "The security of your device has been improved," the changelog states.

The update comes in at 377.29MB for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with version number F731U1UES1AWH3, while the the Z Fold 5's share weighs 393.03 MB with version number is F946U1UES1AWH3 (via 9to5Google). It includes the August 2023 security patch.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

It should be noted that both models were released to the market a week ago with the July 2023 security patch, so the South Korean tech giant does a great job yet again with this early treat for those who've purchased any of these devices.

This isn't surprising, as Samsung is like a security patch ninja, sneaking in updates before you even know they're needed. They're so good at it, they've even been known to release patches several days ahead of schedule.

As is typical with update changelogs, there's no exact description of what security issues the latest patch fixes, but SamMobile notes that the update addresses over 74 security vulnerabilities.

If you've already received your Z Fold 5 or Flip 5, you can check for the update by navigating to Settings>Software update>Download and install.