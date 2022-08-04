The Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have better screen protection and faster charging

What you need to know

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 is rumored to have charging speed gains and improved screen protection.

The phone's front and external screens are tipped to include a Gorilla Glass Victus+.

It will also supposedly charge faster than the Z Fold 3 despite the same battery specs as its predecessor.

Leaks and rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and Z Flip 4) haven't stopped hogging news headlines even though the phones are only a few days away from debut. The most recent tip now suggests significant improvements in charging speed and screen protection.

According to tipster Ahmed Qwaider (opens in new tab), the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen protection for both the front and rear displays (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)). It's a beefier version of the Victus protection found on many of the best Android phones, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. As a result, the upcoming foldable phone should have a more robust screen.

Qwaider also claims that the phone's display will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits of brightness. This is in line with previous rumors, which suggested a QXGA+ resolution for its 7.6-inch AMOLED screen.

The source also revealed the charging speed of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Despite using the same charging speed of 25W as its predecessor, Qwaider claims that the device can be charged up to 50% in 30 minutes. According to rumors, the phone will have a 4,400mAh battery, similar to the Z Fold 3.

If the tip is accurate, Galaxy fans can breathe a sigh of relief, especially after a 3C database listing revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will only support 25W charging.