The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals — how to buy and everything you need to know

Samsung Unpacked day is here and it's finally time to preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This long-awaited flip phone was just revealed this morning, and while it's going to be a few weeks before it finally hits store shelves, there are already quite a few ways to save some cash if you're ready to place your order today. From storage upgrades to trade-in deals, these are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals on the web (so far).

Along with the premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 and some sweet new wearables, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is scheduled for release on July 24th. Although I haven't had the chance to try it out just yet, the Z Flip 6 seems to be the clamshell phone of my dreams, with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that powers the S24 series, a slimmer, more lightweight build than its predecessor, and a 50MP boost to its primary camera sensor. As with all of the best Samsung phones, the Z Flip 6 also features loads of AI-powered software features and years of OS upgrades guaranteed.

Unfortunately, the price of the Z Flip 6 has gone up by $100, which is another reason why the following preorder deals are so crucial. Keep reading to see the offers that I've found so far, and check out our Samsung Unpacked live blog to see everything that was announced in Paris this morning.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals

More preorder deals are likely to be dropped in the next couple of hours, so if you don't find what you're looking for right away, check back later to see what's new!

Samsung: up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, plus free storage upgrade Preorder the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 directly from the source and Samsung will give you up to $1,000 off when you trade-in an eligible device. The phone starts at $1,099.99, so that's saying something. You'll also get access to some exclusive color options and a free storage upgrade to 512GB.

Best Buy: FREE $200 gift card with Galaxy Z Flip 6, plus free storage upgrade If you don't want to go through a trade-in process, simply buy the Z Flip 6 unlocked through Best Buy and you'll get a free $200 gift card. The retailer will also hook you up with a complimentary storage upgrade (a $120 value), plus an additional $100 off if you activate the phone today.

AT&T: get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for FREE with any Galaxy phone trade-in The Galaxy Z Flip 6 isn't even out until July 24th, but you can already get one for free by trading in ANY Galaxy phone, regardless of age or condition, at AT&T and adding an eligible data line to your wireless account. AT&T's unlimited plans can get a little expensive, so make sure you check the fine print before signing up.

Verizon: up to $800 off with any Samsung trade-in, plus free storage upgrade Similar to AT&T's offer, Verizon will give you up to $800 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6 when you trade in a Samsung phone and add line or update to an eligible unlimited plan. You'll also get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.

FAQ

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,099.99 for the 256GB version, which is a full $100 more expensive than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. That's a lot of money to most folks, which is why the aforementioned preorder deals are so important.

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 be released?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is set to hit store shelves on July 24th alongside the Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Watch 7/Watch Ultra, and the highly-anticipated Galaxy Ring.