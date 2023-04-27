The Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen could gain a fresh, irregular design

What you need to know

A new render has shed light on the cover screen of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The next clamshell foldable phone from Samsung could include a larger external display with a folder-like shape.

Samsung has also apparently begun adapting the software aspect to match the refreshed look.

There have been mounting pieces of evidence that Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone may have a larger cover screen. A new official-looking render backs it up and indicates that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could pick up a fresh design for the external display.

An official-looking render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 posted by Ice Universe on Twitter highlights a larger cover screen than the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Confirmed!Galaxy Z Flip5 adopts a "folder" shaped external screen for 100% confirmation. Now adapting the software design.

This is not the first indication of such an upgrade, thanks to recent leaks that have given us a good look at the phone's external display. Late last year, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), tweeted about some of the expected upgrades to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, including a cover display that would allegedly measure more than three inches.

More recent renders suggested that the cover screen would be a nearly perfect square with a 1:1.038 aspect ratio and measure 3.4 inches, making it larger than many of today's popular foldable phones with a clamshell form factor, including the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

On top of a bigger cover display, the render shared by Ice Universe sheds light on a fresh look for the outer screen. It appears that Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone will have a cover screen in the shape of a folder. According to the leaker, this is confirmed, although there's no official word from Samsung yet. The tweet also claimed that the South Korean tech giant is working on software changes to accommodate the slightly irregular screen shape.

(Image credit: Ice Universe / Twitter)

If this looks familiar, that's because a few concept images that surfaced a few weeks ago featured the same appearance. Those were mockup images, however, so it is difficult to say with certainty what kind of changes the next-generation phone might have, including any potential changes to the design of the cover screen.

In any case, the Galaxy Z Flip line is due for a redesign, and a larger cover screen would be a welcome shift. It will make the phone more user-friendly, and it will give users more screen real estate to work with.

