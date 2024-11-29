Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus colors seemingly confirmed as SIM card trays leak

What you need to know

Colors for the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus appear to have leaked in an interesting way.

Per report, an online Samsung repair parts dealer already has access to select Galaxy S25 series parts.

Those include the SIM trays for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, which are color-matched to each colorway.

The expected release date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is fast approaching, and that means leaks are heating up. We've learned a lot about the Galaxy S25 lineup in recent days and weeks, down to the official FCC listings for the devices. Now, it appears the colors for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus have leaked, albeit in an unusual way.

A parts dealer claims to already have replacement SIM card trays for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, and these trays are color-matched to each phone's colorway — giving us our first look at this year's color options. This comes from Roland Quandt, a leaker who shared images of the SIM trays in a post on Bluesky (via Android Police).

This leak appears to be credible because the colors depicted appear to match up with the previously-reported names for Galaxy S25 colorways. Midnight Black, Sparkling Green, Sparkling Blue, Silver Shadow and Moon Night Blue were the rumored Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus colorways, with Midnight Black potentially being a Galaxy S25 Plus exclusive option. Based on the leaked images above, these are likely the color choices you'll have if you are in the market for a Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25 Plus device.

These colors are expected to be the widely-available options for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus that you can buy at any retailer. This leak doesn't include the Samsung-exclusive colorways, which are only available from the company's online store. According to a prior leak last month, there will be three Samsung online exclusives for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus: Coral Red, Pink Gold, and Blue/Black.

In non-political news, I got more Galaxy S25 colors which are at much lower volumes: S25 and S25+ Coral Red Pink Gold Blue/Black S25U Titanium Blue/Black Titanium Jade Green Titanium Pink GoldNovember 7, 2024

This also only applies to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, not the larger Galaxy S25 Ultra. That model will be more expensive and features a titanium finish. While we don't have a full picture of the Galaxy S25 Ultra color options yet, Titanium Blue/Black, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Pink Gold appear to be at least a few options to be available on Samsung's online store.

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy S25 lineup sometime around mid-January. As that date gets closer, we'll learn nearly everything about the devices, so stay tuned.