Samsung Galaxy S25: What preorder deals can we expect?

Planning to buy a Samsung Galaxy S25 when the phones are (presumably) unveiled in a few months? Well, you're in luck: I created this guide so all of you early birds know where to look when the preorder period finally kicks off.

If past years are any indication, you can expect Samsung's next flagship lineup to be revealed during a Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025. We've already begun seeing a bunch of leaks and rumors about the upcoming devices, and while nothing is confirmed just yet, I've been working these events long enough to have a pretty good idea of what you can expect. From trade-in opportunities to free gift cards, keep reading for all of my Galaxy S25 preorder predictions.

While you're in the neighborhood, you should also go check out my guide to the best Samsung Galaxy deals of Black Friday 2024 (so far) to see if you can knock out some holiday shopping early.

Preorder deals to expect

Samsung: enhanced trade-in credit, storage upgrades, bundle deals My prediction: unsurprisingly, Samsung is likely to be the first retailer with preorder deals as soon as the Galaxy S25 series is announced. Plan to see loads of accessible trade-in credit with free storage upgrades abound. Preordering at Samsung is also the best way to score exclusive color variants on the S25 series. See top deals at Samsung today

Amazon: free gift cards, storage upgrades My prediction: Amazon is usually a little late to the preorder party when new devices get revealed, but once the phones are added, I expect accompanying gift cards with a value of up to $200, plus twice the storage at no additional cost. See Amazon's top deals today

Best Buy: free gift cards, storage upgrades My prediction: just like Amazon, Best Buy is likely to accompany its Galaxy S25 preorder deals with retailer gift cards and double the storage for free. The retailer might also throw in some enhanced trade-in credit. See top deals at Best Buy today

Verizon: enhanced trade-in credit, new line discounts, storage upgrades My prediction: Verizon is usually one of the first retailers to launch preorder deals when new Samsung devices get announced. If my predictions are correct, you can expect to receive some seriously impressive savings when you sign up for an eligible data plan and send the carrier an old or broken device. In most cases, it's pretty easy to score the max trade-in credit, but the qualifying unlimited plans can get expensive if you aren't careful. Storage upgrades are common here, as well. See all of Verizon's best deals now

AT&T: enhanced trade-in credit, new line discounts, storage upgrades My prediction: AT&T is also likely to offer a free storage upgrade and some enhanced trade-in credit when you preorder a Galaxy S25 and send in an old device, regardless of the phone's age or condition. The catch is signing up for the right unlimited plan, but if you can make it work for you, AT&T preorder deals are typically some of the best around. See AT&T's best phone deals today

Mint Mobile: discounted phones and wireless when you bundle My prediction: Mint Mobile will probably get involved with Galaxy S25 preorder deals a few days after the Unpacked announcement, but the offers are sure to be worth the wait. If past releases are any indication, you can expect the T-Mobile-owned MVNO to slash prices on Galaxy S25 phones when you bundle the purchase of the device with a data plan. The wireless will probably come super cheap too, as Mint is currently offering its popular Unlimited plan for as little as $15 per month. See Mint Mobile's best deals today

Samsung Galaxy S25 FAQ

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

When will the Samsung Galaxy S25 come out?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series — which is expected to include the new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra — is likely to be announced during an Unpacked event in mid-January with an official street date later that month.

This prediction is entirely based on previous rollouts that we've seen from Samsung. The Galaxy S24 lineup, for example, was announced on January 17th, 2024 and subsequently released on January 31st. The Galaxy S23 series, on the other hand, was announced a bit later, with a February 1st, 2023, announcement and a February 17th release date.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy S25 cost?

While nothing has been confirmed quite yet, rumors from earlier this year suggest that the Galaxy S25 series' Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset may result in considerably higher price tags than previous Galaxy S phones. While we wait for official news from Samsung, you can speculate a bit by considering the price tags found on the Galaxy S24 series.

The base model Galaxy S24 starts at $799 for the 128GB configuration, while the Galaxy S24 Plus costs $999 with 256GB of storage. The super-powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most expensive of the bunch, with a starting retail price of $1,299 for the 256GB version. If the rumors are true, you can expect all of those prices to go up by $100 or so, which is all the more reason to look for a preorder deal when they become available.

How do I preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25?

You can begin searching for Galaxy S25 preorder deals pretty much as soon as the Samsung Unpacked event kicks off. Start by considering your options: do you have a phone to trade in? Would you rather purchase an unlocked device or shop through your wireless carrier? There are usually a ton of ways to save when new Samsung phones get announced, you just need to find the deal that works best for you. Needless to say, we'll be actively sharing all of the best offers the moment they go live, so bookmark this page if you want to be first in line.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Will the Samsung Galaxy S24 drop in price?

Probably! We're already seeing a lot of Galaxy S24 deals as we approach Black Friday, and while we haven't heard anything about permanent price drops, Samsung phones typically get discounted more regularly when they're no longer current-gen.