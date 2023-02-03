Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy S23 View at Samsung (opens in new tab) Preorder at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at AT&T Mobility (opens in new tab) For Galaxy Samsung's Galaxy S23 is the latest flagship on the market, powered by an exclusive Snapdragon chip. It promises fast performance, great images from the 50MP camera, and better AI capabilities. The S23 also gets an improved selfie camera so you can look your best. For Improved selfie camera

Exclusive Snapdragon chip

50MP triple camera setup

Dynamic 120Hz display

25W wired charging

Long software support

More colors Against Smaller battery

Fewer feature "drops"

More expensive

Google Pixel 7

Larger battery

Fast and frequent updates

Pixel-exclusive features Against Lower-density 90Hz display

Only two rear cameras

Heavy

Fewer OS upgrades

Now that Samsung's new flagship Galaxy S23 series is out, we can finally start comparing it to the best flagships from other companies. For the smallest Galaxy S23, the best phone to go head-to-head with is the Google Pixel 7, as both are the base models for Samsung and Google's 2023 flagship series.

The Galaxy S23 may have changed quite a bit on the outside, but there are a number of notable changes on the inside that should make this a compelling buy. That said, the Pixel 7 is still relatively new, and there's a lot to like about Google's flagship, especially from a value standpoint.

It's still pretty early, and we haven't gotten our hands on the Galaxy S23 just yet, but based on the numbers, we're taking an early look at how these two phones compare so you can make an informed decision if you're considering either of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Design

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

When it comes to design, these two phones take two different approaches. The Galaxy S23 is more understated now that Samsung has removed the camera island. The back is flat, except for the three camera modules poking out from the rear. On the front, the phone has a completely flat display with a center-mounted hole-punch selfie camera. The aluminum frame is also fairly flat.

The Pixel 7 is a bit more flashy, particularly on the rear. A large aluminum camera visor near the top interrupts the slick glass panel on the back. The visor is usually similar yet contrasting in color to the rest of the phone, has a pill-shaped glass housing for the cameras, and seamlessly blends into the frame. There's a slight curve to the rear class. On the front, the glass is also flat with a center hole punch, although the bezels are a bit larger, particularly on the bottom.

The Galaxy S23 colorways aren't as exciting, but you get more to choose from.

Then it comes to colors, Google skimped out by only offering three colorways. The usual white and black options are present, but Lemongrass is the only standout. If you want any other color, you'll have to opt for a Pixel 7 case. The Galaxy S23, on the other hand, is offered in four standard colors, including Phantom Black, Cream, green, and Lavender.

If you want to spice things up a bit, Samsung also has exclusive colors available on its website, such as Graphite and Lime.

If you want your phone to stand out, the Pixel 7 is probably your best bet. The unique camera visor is its most identifying design feature, and many people will automatically know you have a Pixel phone. The Galaxy S23, on the other hand, is pretty indistinct and could easily blend in with a crowd of smartphones. If you're going to be subtle, that's your phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Specs

(Image credit: Brendan Griffiths / Android Central)

When it comes to specs, these phones may not have the best of the best, but they're both still quite impressive. Both are powered by the latest chipsets from Google and Qualcomm and have 8GB of RAM. The Tensor G2 chip lets the Pixel 7 run quite smoothly, thanks to the marriage between Google's hardware and software. Performance on the Galaxy S23 shouldn't be a problem, particularly thanks to the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and its higher clock speed.

That said, the Galaxy S23 has a few specs that put it above the Pixel. While the latter has a larger 90Hz display, the former has a higher 120Hz refresh rate. You've also got an additional telephoto camera on the back, allowing for additional focal options.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 7 Operating System Android 13 (One UI 5.1) Android 13 (Pixel UI) Display 6.1-inch, FHD+ (1080x2340), AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate (48-120Hz), Up to 1,750 nits 6.3-inches, FHD+ (1080 x 2400), OLED, up to 90Hz, 1400nits Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Tensor G2 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128/256GB 128/256GB Battery & Charging 3,900mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless 4355mAh, 21W wired, 20W wireless Rear Camera 1 50MP, wide-angle, ƒ/1.8, 1.0μm, 85˚ 50MP, wide-angle, ƒ/1.85, 1.2μm Rear Camera 2 12MP, ultrawide, ƒ/2.55, 1.4μm, 120° 12MP, ultrawide, ƒ/2.2, 1.25μm, 114° Rear Camera 3 10MP, telephoto, ƒ/2.4, 1.0μm, 3x zoom ❌ Selfie Camera 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22μm, 80° 10.8MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22μm, 80° Connectivity 5G (sub-6, mmWave), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E 5G (sub-6, mmWave), Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E Protection IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus Dimensions 770.86 x 146.3 x 7.62mm 73.2 x 155.6 x 8.7mm Weight 168.1g 197g Colors Phantom White, Cream, Green, Lavender, other Samsung-exclusive colorways Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass

While the Galaxy S22 wasn't known for its battery life, the Galaxy S23 may fair better thanks to the extra juice Samsung put in the battery. Still, it may not hold a candle to the Pixel 7 with its larger 4,355mAh battery. Both devices also have comparable wired and wireless charging speeds.

Of course, once we get our hands on the Galaxy S23, we'll test its performance and battery life to see how well it compares to the Pixel.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Cameras

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel series is known for its cameras. Google has pretty much nailed its computational photography, and the Pixel 7 series represents the best of Google's efforts and often beats out many of the best Android phones. Images come with plenty of clarity, contrast, and high dynamic range, and skin tones are superbly captured thanks to Rich Tone.

Samsung is also no slouch when it comes to imaging. Like the Pixel 7, the Galaxy S23 is also equipped with a 50MP primary camera sensor coupled with a 12MP ultrawide camera. However, it one-ups the Pixel by adding a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. This lets you get much closer to the action if you like, as close as 30x compared to the measly 8x SuperRes Zoom of the Pixel.

Both phones should excel in low-light and nighttime images.

Samsung also touts the Galaxy S23's Nightography skills, allowing users to take clear, bright images and videos in low light or at night. Google also has impressive Night Sight on the Pixel, meaning these two phones will surely go head to head.

There's also the matter of the selfie camera, which has been improved on the Galaxy S23 with a new 12MP unit. The Pixel already takes impressive selfies with its 10.8MP selfie camera, so it'll be interesting to see how this new sensor will improve selfies on the Galaxy.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Software

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Both the Pixel 7 and Galaxy S23 run Android 13. Both have their own flavors of the OS, with Google sticking to the "stock" Pixel UI experience, while Samsung goes with One UI 5. Functionally, they're largely similar, although visually, they're quite different. For example, the quick settings menu on the Galaxy is much more compact, allowing you to go from six tiles to 12 when fully expanded. The Pixel only goes from four to eight.

Both have their pros and cons, and one isn't necessarily better than the other; it's a matter of preference. The Pixel 7 gets Pixel-exclusive features like the At a Glance Widget, Hold for Me, Automatic Call Screen, and more. Samsung also has its own set of features, such as Good Lock, Smart Stack widgets, DeX, and others. Google also goes with a vertical app drawer by default, while Samsung's is horizontal (you can change that with Good Lock).

The Pixel UI and One UI take slightly different approaches to the same software.

Both Google and Samsung have a great track record when it comes to updating their phones on a monthly basis with the latest security patch. Google also takes it a step further with big quarterly updates in the form of feature drops for Pixel phones. Samsung doesn't regularly add new features in the same manner, but the company is introducing the Galaxy S23 with the new One UI 5.1 update, which should bring a host of new features and changes to the UI, like faster setup, new Bixby calling features, and more.

Both phones have great software support, with the Pixel 7 expected to receive new OS upgrades up until Android 16 along with an extra two years of software updates. Samsung has an edge here, however, with four years of OS upgrades, meaning we can expect it to receive Android 17 down the road.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Between these two phones, it's tough to say which you should go with. The Pixel is a superb smartphone, and given how much I enjoyed the Galaxy S22, I imagine the Galaxy S23 is just as great, if not better.

If you care about camera quality, you may want to wait for some camera comparisons between the two to see which you prefer. As far as software, it's usually best to stick to what you're used to, but since they function largely the same, going from a Samsung device to a Pixel or vice versa is easy enough.

Unfortunately, the jury is still out on the battery life of the Galaxy S23, so we'll have to see if it can keep up with the Pixel 7. However, as far as regular performance, I don't doubt the Galaxy S23 can hold its own. Once we get our hands on the Galaxy S23, we'll do a full comparison between the two phones, so if you're still on the fence about which one you should purchase, hopefully, our time with the phones can help you decide.

Keep in mind the Google Pixel 7 is quite a bit cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S23, which may account for some of the spec differences, such as the display and the lack of a telephoto camera. If you're looking to save money, the Pixel might already have a leg up, but given how new the Galaxy S23 is, you're bound to find some great preorder deals that can bring the price down.

Samsung Galaxy S23