Have you ever taken a picture and thought how amazing it would look without whatever is behind the person in it? Maybe you just want a clean picture of your pet or are trying to show someone a clean image of something you found in a store without any distracting backgrounds? Samsung's new One UI 5.1 Gallery app tricks let you do just that, and all it takes is a quick tap.

How to lift objects from a photo on a Samsung Galaxy phone

These new tricks launched with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (opens in new tab) and are included in all Samsung phones that are running One UI 5.1 (opens in new tab) and up. If you've got one of the best Samsung phones (opens in new tab) with that software update (or later) follow these steps to get started:

Open up the Samsung Gallery app. When you open your app drawer, it's the one called Gallery that has a flower icon. Find the photo you want to edit. This trick only works with photos at this time. Press and hold on the subject you want to "lift" from the photo. Select Copy to send it to your clipboard so you can paste it in another photo or in your favorite app. Select Share to open the share system dialog and send it directly to another app, like a social media app for posting. Select Save as image to save the lifted portion of the photo as its own image with a black background.

(Image credit: Android Central)

And that's it! Simple as pie. Just make sure you're using Samsung's own Gallery app that ships with Samsung Galaxy phones when trying this trick. It won't work on any other photo app as of this writing.