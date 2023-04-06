Samsung isn't finished bringing Galaxy S23 camera features to older flagships

What you need to know

Samsung recently updated older Galaxy phones with features introduced on the Galaxy S23.

The company is apparently preparing to bring more camera and gallery features to older Galaxy phones.

These include the Image Clipper, Pro modes for the selfie camera, 300x speed Astro Hyperlapse, and more.

Samsung looks set to continue bringing more camera features to its older Galaxy models.

On Thursday, a Samsung community moderator (opens in new tab) outlined a plan to update more devices with features from the Galaxy S23 series (via SamMobile). Some features have already arrived via the last feature expansion Samsung issued via One UI 5.1. However, it seems more are set to arrive soon, which should excite some Galaxy owners.

One of the features includes the Image Clipper that launched alongside the Galaxy S23, which allows users to select and lift a subject from an image. It was previously suggested that the feature might arrive on older phones like the Galaxy S22 series, and it seems we may not have to wait much longer. Other devices set to receive this particular feature include the S series phones back to the Galaxy S20, the Note 20 series, and Samsung's foldable phones sans the original Galaxy Fold.

Samsung is also bringing Expert RAW and Pro modes to the selfie camera on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, as well as a 300x speed Astro Hyperlapse feature, which will additionally arrive on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Lastly, Samsung is expanding additional Expert RAW features and improved lens switching to more phones, although that last one is currently under review and hasn't been finalized.

Support for each feature depends on the phone, and you can view the complete list on the community post (opens in new tab). However, while we know which features are coming to which phones, what remains a mystery is when these features will arrive.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S23 owners were just treated to a big camera update that brought several improvements to Samsung's latest flagships. That update is currently rolling out.

