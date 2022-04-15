You can pick up the Galaxy S21 series 'like-new' from Samsung's Certified Re-Newed store

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy S21 series is available to preorder on its Certified Re-Newed store.

Anyone who preorders either device will receive a $100 e-certificate to use on Samsung's website.

Samsung Certified Re-Newed smartphones are rebuilt like new and include a 1-year warranty.

Ahead of Earth Day 2022, Samsung is building on its commitment to sustainability by launching more devices in its Certified Re-Newed store. The latest additions include last year's Galaxy S21 series, which are available now for preorder.

Throughout 2021, the Galaxy S21 series was somewhat difficult to come by, thanks to the chip shortage, especially towards the launch of Samsung's latest flagships. However, if you've had trouble finding them, now's your chance to snag the devices "like-new" and for lower prices.

Depending on the model, you'll be able to grab the S21 series for as much as $200 off the original launch price. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, for example, is available for $1000, while the base model is being offered for just $675. furthermore, you can get that down to as low as $225 with an eligible trade-in.

While some of these prices may not sound "cheap," keep in mind Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program takes the phones and rebuilds them with new parts, new batteries, and a new IMEI. They also go through a 132-point quality inspection by Samsung's engineers and come with a 1-year warranty, just like a brand new Galaxy phone.

The Galaxy S21 series is also now eligible for four OS upgrades, so the phone should still last you quite a while.

The news comes on the heels of Samsung's partnership with iFixit, which will soon provide genuine parts and tools to consumers looking to repair some of the best Android phones from Samsung. The effort helps extend the life of a Galaxy device while resulting in less e-waste. The Galaxy S21 devices are currently the only Galaxy smartphones confirmed for the program, but it will eventually open up to more devices.

Similarly, Samsung touts its Certified Re-Newed program as eco-friendly, with reused devices saving as much as 121 lbs. of CO2 emissions per year.

The Galaxy S21 series is available for preorder now on Samsung's Certified Re-Newed store and will be available for purchase on April 22 through Samsung's website. They'll be available through carriers and retailers from April 28.

Buyers who preorder any of the S21 devices through Samsung before April 21 will receive a $100 e-certificate to use on Samsung's website.