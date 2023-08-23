Samsung is rumored to be working on a cheaper Galaxy foldable

What you need to know

A rumor suggests Samsung is in the process of developing a cheaper FE version of its Fold and Flip phones.

Pricing isn't narrowed down, however, the FE series foldables could arrive sometime after mid-2024.

The rumor adds Samsung is interested in releasing an FE series product "annually" and this could start with the Galaxy S23 FE which may arrive in late 2023.

Rumor has it Samsung is toying with the idea of developing a cheaper series for its foldable phones.

X tipster Tech_Reve claims that Samsung is internally testing a "Galaxy Z FE" model (via Tom's Guide). The rumors seemingly point us toward the possibility of receiving a fan edition version of the company's Fold and Flip. Reve adds the cheaper devices could arrive sometime after the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6.

With that in mind, we could either observe a mid to late 2024 release of a supposed Galaxy Z FE foldable or, perhaps, even further down the line.

The tipster also suggests Samsung could have it in its plans to release an FE product "annually" and this could start with the Galaxy S23 FE, which is still rumored to arrive later this year.

While the leak catches the eye, this isn't the first time we've heard of a possible FE foldable from Samsung as an interview with the brand back in July gives us some extra context. In a conversation with Drew Blackard, vice president of mobile product marketing at Samsung, he stated consumers could see a cheaper Fold and Flip at some point in the future. However, Samsung will only do so once it has "perfected" the foldable experience.

The topic of price is a hot one as Blackard added, "Foldables eventually will come down in price." Samsung's FE series is typically a few hundred dollars less than its main Galaxy S — and possibly its Z series, now. The Flip 5 arrived at $1,000 while the Fold 5 landed at $1,800.

However, our friends at Tom's Guide cite speculation of an $800 price tag for at least one of the models.

Furthermore, Samsung's foldables have caught consumers' attention, especially its most recent wave which shattered pre-order records shortly after its debut event. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 accounted for 70% of the 1.02 million pre-orders, striking a chord as strong as the Flip 3 back in 2021.