Samsung could give the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a battery boost

What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly increasing the Galaxy Z Flip 7's battery capacity for the second year in a row.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to feature a typical capacity of 4,300mAh, with a rated capacity slightly less.

This improvement could be complimented by a more efficient chip and display panels.

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is out, all the attention is turning to Samsung's upcoming lineup of foldables for 2025. While the company has received criticism for not innovating enough, specifically where its foldables are concerned, it has done a solid job improving the battery life of its flip-style devices. Samsung boosted the Galaxy Z Flip 6's battery capacity by 300mAh last year, and a new report suggests that it'll do the same for the next generation.

The Dutch publication Galaxy Club is reporting that a new set of batteries could raise the total typical capacity for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from 4,000mAh to 4,300mAh (via Android Police). Due to the small form factor of Galaxy Z Flip devices, Samsung uses a split structure with two separate battery cells on these phones. Galaxy Club says that the bigger battery will have a 2,985mAh rated capacity and the smaller one will have a 1,189mAh rated capacity.

You might have noticed that those two cells add up to a total rated capacity of 4,174mAh. That's because batteries can be measured in rated and typical capacities, and the latter is the one Samsung uses to make its marketing claims. Galaxy Club notes that the current Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a rated capacity of 3,887mAh, but is advertised as having a 4,000mAh typical capacity.

As such, the publication expects Samsung to use a similar disparity between its rated and typical values, and that's how it ended up at the 4,300mAh figure. This 300mAh increase in capacity would be a big achievement for Samsung and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. It would be the first time a Samsung clamshell-style foldable offered more capacity than a base-model Galaxy, since the Galaxy S25 has a 4,000mAh capacity.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The report also predicts that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, which aligns with other rumors. While the latest Qualcomm chipset is more powerful, this variant was co-designed with Samsung. That could mean that a more efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with a larger battery might significantly improve battery life.

A previous leak predicted the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a "longer battery life" as it will "consume less power" thanks to a new, more efficient display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to release sometime this summer.