Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7 may boast improved battery life thanks to an 'efficient' change

What you need to know

An X tipster claims the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 could grab "highly efficient" displays to help improve battery life.

The Flip 7 is rumored to stick with its old 25W charger, but it could see new "flexible glass" to help reduce its crease presence.

A Fold 7 prototype is rumored to feature a 200MP primary lens.

Recent reports claim Samsung is working to bring much larger batteries to the future of Galaxy phones, which could begin in 2026.

Samsung's next foldables are expected later this summer, but these new rumors purport a positive upgrade.

A post by NotebookCheck highlighted a post by X tipster PandaFlash, which rolled through some supposed Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 changes (via TechRadar). According to the tipster, both foldables will see a "longer battery life" as they "consume less power" thanks to a Samsung display change. The tipster says this "highly efficient" tech change should aid both devices in lasting longer for users scrolling or gaming.

Supposedly, a test was conducted with the Fold 7, showing that it lasted roughly 55 minutes more with this new screen tech alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.

The tipster moved into some rumored Flip 7-specific specs, stating Samsung has "improved its hinge durability." The clamshell could see a slightly thinner body, "all-new flexible glass," which could lead to its supposed "less visible crease" compared to the next Fold. Samsung is rumored to have improved the Flip 7's charging speed, despite it's stagnant 25W charger.

PandaFlash claims the Fold 7 will see a 200MP primary camera and a slightly thinner build, too. This is supposedly based on a "prototype" of the book-style device.

"Confirmed"Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 Displays are Highly Efficient, Consuming less Power and offering longer battery life.Galaxy Z Fold 7 Test Battery backup is increased around 55minutes, with Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.February 14, 2025

Samsung may prefer to stick with the same battery and charger for its foldables, but improve on that foundation, kind of like its Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Korean OEM stuck with the same battery and 45W charging for its recent Ultra; however, a test showed the company quickened its 0% to 70% and 0% to 100% charging times over the S24 Ultra. We'll have to wait and see if the improvements given (if they happen) are enough to warrant the same old, same old.

There is a report that Samsung is interested in (finally) upgrading its Galaxy phone battery tech in the future, potentially reaching 6,000mAh to 7,000mAh capacities.

Recent Flip 7 and Fold 7 rumors state the company could give the devices a display upgrade they've been craving — aside from the supposed "efficiency" swap. The Flip 7 could see a 6.8-inch internal display and a 4-inch cover screen. The Fold 7 could grab a bigger 8-inch main screen and a 6.5-inch cover. This is another area that Samsung has become pretty stale in so, hopefuly, this one proves true.

Tipster highlighted the Flip 7 and its cameras, claiming that consumers might not get too excited about them this year.