One test proves the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery and charging improvements

A YouTuber placed the Galaxy S25 Ultra in two major battery tests to check its supposed longevity and charging improvements.

One charging test marked swifter charging speeds over the S24 Ultra while a battery drain test displays Samsung's work at extending its life cycle.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra launched on January 22 alongside the S25 and S25 Plus, three phones designed to become your "true AI companion."

Consumers haven't even gotten their pre-ordered Galaxy S25 devices yet, but one lucky user put the latest Ultra through a battery trial, and let's say it pulled through.

YouTuber, Benjamin Aboagye (Lover of Tech), published a video, which pits the Galaxy S25 Ultra in a major test of battery charging strength. In the initial test, Aboagye placed the latest Ultra on a charger and discovered that the device could go from 0% to 70% charge in 30 minutes. It's worth noting that Samsung upgraded this year's high-tier device with 45W fast charging.

However, continuing the test showed that the device could reach maximum charge in just under an hour at 57 minutes.

Elsewhere, the tech enthusiast started a live stream where they placed several Android phones together for a battery drain test.

The stream ran for roughly eight hours. In that time, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which boasts a 5,000mAh battery, lasted seven hours and five minutes from full to empty. The test was riddled with different apps running videos and more to push the involved devices to the limit. Samsung's Ultra model ended the test in second place while the OnePlus 13 lasted the longest at seven hours and thirty-seven minutes.

Users can check out the full battery drain test to see how an old and brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra fair against two of the latest Android phones today.

📢⚠️ALERT⚠️📢S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max vs S24 Ultra EXTREME Battery Draim Test LIVE!23rd January 2025 6:45pm GMT UKhttps://t.co/nz3WaxAedZYou won't wanna miss this one! pic.twitter.com/umIau6rCgbJanuary 23, 2025

Battery and charging are seemingly important this year as Samsung seeks not only to boost its longevity but also how quickly the user can get back to scrolling. During launch, Samsung estimated that its S25 Ultra could reach a 65% charge in roughly thirty minutes, but recent tests show that it's more like 70%. This is in contrast to the S24 Ultra, which clocks a 60% charge in thirty minutes — 10% less.

Moreover, last year's Ultra is much slower in reaching maximum charge as the YouTuber's test highlights the hour and ten minutes needed for the predecessor.

What's curious though is that Samsung's 2024 model also contains a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging. So, while Samsung has likely worked some of its magic into the S25 Ultra, its custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy is probably helping, too.

Android Central has published its hands-on of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone is loaded with Samsung's Galaxy AI enhancements, a new lock screen helper, and more of Google's AI model, Gemini. The latest Ultra is likely the most AI-driven device today with the many features that users can open up and experiment with if they desire. Some hardware changes seem to make a world of a difference for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well.

The Ultra model would be nothing without its two other siblings: the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus, which sport similar designs to 2024, but with some next-gen bonuses to take us into the new year.

