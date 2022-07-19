Rumors point to Samsung killing the Galaxy S22 FE in favor of the S22 Ultra

What you need to know

Rumors have come out about Samsung possibly kicking the Galaxy S22 FE.

The company may be looking to place more focus on its more popular flagship phone, the S22 Ultra.

There is also a possibility for the FE phone to return in 2023 as the Galaxy S23 FE via a South Korean leak.

Rumors have swirled that Samsung could be eyeing a cancellation of the Galaxy S22 FE. The smartphone maker could be kicking off the S22 FE in favor of focusing on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Despite Samsung tacking on the "flagship" label to its Galaxy S22 FE, some rumors say the company won't be following through with it this year. SamMobile says there are "multiple reasons" why Samsung has decided to go this route with the proposed phone, suggesting that it wanted to focus its resources on the S22 Ultra. The phone is already one of the best smartphones on the market, and there are many features of the phone that make it appealing to long-time Samsung fans and new ones.

According to SamMobile, Samsung may be looking at the bigger picture with both phones. The reality right now is the chip shortage the world is facing. Because of this, Samsung is reportedly prioritizing the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is a widely popular phone and "has a higher profit margin" when compared to a potential S22 FE.

Samsung had "reportedly planned to produce 3 million Galaxy S22 FE units this year." But with chips being in such high demand due to the shortage, Samsung veered in a different direction and used its resources on the S22 Ultra.

This isn't the first time we've caught wind of Samsung's potential cancelation of the S22 FE, although this new report gives a bit more context for the alleged decision. At one point, there was even talk of Samsung pondering the thought of canceling its Galaxy S21 FE.

Experts weighed in on Samsung launching a new FE and the struggles the phone would have to grapple with, with one expert saying the Fan Edition phones aren't differentiated enough.

Yet, while the idea of losing Samsung's "Fan Edition" phone may sting for some, not all is lost - at least, not yet. SamMobile mentions a report from South Korea that speaks about Samsung eyeing a 2023 launch for what would be called the "Galaxy S23 FE."