Prime Day may be over, but the best flip phone of 2024 is still $100 OFF for a limited time — don't miss this deal

The vast majority of Prime Day phone deals ended last night, but as I was sifting through the wreckage this morning I found something interesting: the Motorola Razr Plus (2024), our top contender for the best foldable phone released this year, is still sitting with an epic $100 discount at Amazon.

To be fair, that's not quite as good as the $150 discount that we saw during Prime Day, but it's still a no-strings 10% discount on a glorious clamshell device that won't even be released until July 24th — no trade-in required and zero eligibility requirements involved. You don't even need to be a Prime member.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $899.99 at Amazon Prime Day has come to an end, but you can still save an excellent $100 on the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) if you preorder the phone unlocked before its July 24th release date. It's the kind of leftover Prime Day deal we always hope for but never receive — until now. As we stated in our 4.5/5-star review, the Razr Plus (2024) might be the "perfect flip phone", coming packed with an efficient Snapdragon chipset, durable folding hinge, and a 4-inch pOLED cover display that should give Samsung a run for its money.

✅Recommended if: you want the best Motorola flip phone ever built; you like to buy your phones unlocked; you prioritize camera quality in your devices.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather explore Samsung's newest lineup of foldable phones; you can get a good trade-in deal through your wireless carrier.

If you're already a fan of Motorola phones, you're pretty much guaranteed to enjoy the Razr Plus (2024) immensely. Right out of the box you'll see a sophisticated clamshell device with a vegan leather and glass construction, two vibrant pOLED 165Hz displays, and a versatile folding hinge. Things are just as impressive under the hood, as the Razr Plus (2024) boasts the flagship-quality Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and some new Hello UX software.

Some folks may prefer the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and that's a totally legitimate opinion; but with this leftover Prime Day deal carving $100 off the Razr Plus, it's hard to justify spending a full $200 more for a Samsung phone that offers a largely similar foldable phone experience. That's just my two cents, but I think we can all agree that this deal presents a great opportunity for anyone who has had their eye on the new Razr Plus (2024).