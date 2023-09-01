The Pixel 8 Pro may extend Night Sight to video recording

What you need to know

Google Pixel 8 Pro is reportedly getting new camera enhancements.

Like the Night Sight for photos, there will be a new Night Sight Video recording feature.

It will likely give users better video quality in low-light scenarios.

Sources further suggest that the physical SIM on the Pixel 8 series is likely to stay.

Google Pixel 8 series is right on schedule for next month as the company has recently announced the launch date, October 4. As we near the launch, the inevitable leaks of these devices still seem to continue to crop up, and information from 9to5Google points to Night Sight Video coming to the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 Pro is already believed to have an upgraded set of cameras and AI features this year. A recent leak showcased a needful "Audio Magic Eraser" feature to eradicate unwanted noise from a video shot on the Pixel 8 Pro. Adding to that, we could see a new "Night Sight Video" feature on the Pro handset, notes 9to5.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The feature sounds like an extension of the Night Sight feature for photos found in previous models like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series and would offer better video recording in low-light situations. Every year, Google is rapidly developing its Tensor's capabilities with improved ISP (Image Signal Processor), giving consumers advanced camera enhancements, and the Night Sight Video is likely the new addition we can expect with the Tensor G3 chip in the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google's flagship Pixels never excelled at video recording, even though they take excellent photos. While having Cinematic Blur and 10-bit HDR video shooting were crucial aspects of last year's Pixel 7 Pro, Google stepping up the game by introducing Night Sight Video, more AI photography tricks, and earlier mentioned Audio Magic Eraser capability could make the upcoming shooting experience on the Pixel 8 Pro even better.

Aside from the new camera feature, the 9to5Google also addresses the recent rumor of the Pixel 8 series opting out of physical SIM entirely in favor of eSIM. According to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to 9to5, the rumors about Google ditching the eSIM are entirely exaggerated and aren't quite true, further noting that physical SIM will be retained with the upcoming Pixel 8 series.