The Pixel 8 may be eSIM-only as Android preps eSIM transfer tool

What you need to know

It's speculated that the Google Pixel 8 could be eSIM-only in some regions.

Google teased a new eSIM transfer tool for Android earlier this year.

A new leaks reveals how the new transfer tool may work when it goes live.

As the Pixel 8 launch nears, more leaks and rumors continue to crop up. However, the latest tidbit has seemingly gone under the radar since the first renders appeared, which could suggest that Google is making the jump to eSIM-only Pixels, similar to the iPhone 14.

Mishaal Rahman noticed that the renders of the Pixel 8 shared by OnLeaks earlier this year seemed to lack a SIM tray. He notes that previously leaked renders included the tray, but the fact that the Pixel 8 renders don't may indicate that Google may follow in Apple's footsteps by making eSIM-only Pixel phones.

Take this with a grain of salt, but...the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might be eSIM only, at least in some regions.Nobody seems to have noticed that the renders that @OnLeaks published are missing SIM card slots on the left side. The renders he previously published of the Pixel 6,… pic.twitter.com/jlsyqTD8tCAugust 20, 2023 See more

With the iPhone 14 launch, Apple made the controversial decision to launch eSIM-only models in the U.S. It could be a similar situation with the Pixel 8, as the previously leaked video demonstrating the temperature sensor on the Pixel 8 Pro briefly showed a SIM slot on the side, suggesting Google may still offer SIM a physical slot in some regions.

Of course, as Rahman suggests, you should take it with a grain of salt for now, but an eSIM-only Pixel 8 isn't outside the realm of possibility.

(Image credit: Smartprix, OnLeaks)

Making the jump to eSIM-only is meant to ease the process of switching to new carriers, especially for users who travel, but as Android Central's Andrew Myrick highlights in his recent experience switching from an iPhone to an Android device, the experience is marred by carrier involvement.

Fortunately, Google is working on developing an easy way to transfer eSIMs from one phone to another, at least on Android. The company announced its efforts earlier this year, but a new leak reveals what the process may look like, suggesting that it may soon be ready for prime time.

An X post from AssembleDebug shows a transfer tool that utilizes a QR code. The old device would scan a code on the new device to initiate the process, which would then be completed on the new device.

First look - Google has already announced & working on the capability of transferring your eSIMs. Initiate transfer on current device, scan the QR displayed on other device on which you want to transfer it. Once scanned, you need to complete the process on your other device. pic.twitter.com/PmO2X4W1c9August 21, 2023 See more

Assuming Google has this tool ready soon, it makes it even more likely that an eSIM-only Pixel may be on the horizon. For now, we may have to wait until the official launch to know more about Google's plans for its upcoming devices.