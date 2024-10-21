Android 15 update causes a few Pixel 6 devices to seize up

What you need to know

Users on Reddit have reported issues with the Pixel 6/6 Pro after updating to Android 15.

The issue seems to be confined to the enabling of Private Spaces as users observe unresponsive devices.

The Pixel 6 series had an issue in July with its factory reset function, which started bricking devices.

Google's latest major Android OS update is reportedly more of a hindrance than a help for a few past-gen devices.

Users took to Reddit over the weekend to voice several issues after updating to Android 15 on a Pixel 6 (via Android Police). The OP (original poster) of the thread, GegoByte, posted a PSA to users stating, "don't enable the private space feature if you upgrade to Android 15. I unlocked the private space area, opened an app I installed in it, and it bricked my Pixel 6."

The user added that they've been unable to turn their device on or reboot it using the typical methods explained by Google. Another user offered the option of heading into the phone's boot menu; however, the original reporter claims they cannot reach it.

Curiously, another report states their Pixel 6 Pro died after updating to Android 15 despite having a 45% charge remaining. Plugging the device into its charging cable didn't produce a response and Google's listed troubleshooting methods proved fruitless. More importantly, the user states this occurred after enabling Private Spaces.

Though these issues are terrible, they don't seem widespread. A user states they've updated to Android 15 and enabled Private Spaces on their Pixel 6 with no problem. Regardless, the most sound piece of advice is to contact Google Support if your Pixel 6/6 Pro is encountering problems.

Android Central has reached out to Google about the issues concerning Android 15/Private Spaces. We will update this article when we hear back.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 6 is seemingly having a rough 2024. Earlier this year, the series encountered an issue with factory resets. The total wipe reportedly bricked Pixel 6 phones in July. After resetting, users experienced a "Cannot load Android system" error message. The error makes one believe there's corrupt data or something else wrong with the device, which pushes the phone into another (failed) reset.

The issue was fixed during the August 2024 security patch. Of course, if the current issue is tied to Private Spaces exclusively on the Pixel 6, then the only path is to leave it disabled. Still, hopefully, Google can cook up a fix quicker this time for those affected.

Android 15 started hitting Pixel devices last week. The major OS update isn't flashy, but it delivers several crucial security features to protect a user's data against theft. Pixel owners are picking up three features under the "Theft Protection" banner, like "Theft Detection Lock," "Offline Lock," and "Remote Lock."

Additionally, Google's phones grabbed a huge October feature drop. The update is full of features like "Audio Magic Eraser," a Gemini Extension for Pixel Screenshots, and more. Moreover, a few of Google's past-gen "Legacy" phones grab several next-gen features to keep them feeling fresh. Private Spaces is with Android 15 and enters as a way for users to hide sensitive apps with important personal data.