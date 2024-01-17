Our readers get $50 when they preorder the Galaxy S24 from Samsung — plus free gift cards, memory upgrades, and more

The Galaxy S24 series has officially landed, and while other retailers are sticking with pretty basic preorder opportunities, Samsung has launched a series of unique promotions that'll hook you up with free gift cards, instant storage upgrades, exclusive color options, and more. If you're an Android Central reader, you'll also be eligible to receive an additional $50 Samsung credit with your preorder. This particular offer is exclusive to our site and a few other tech sites across the web, but you'll need to use that link to get the credit.

The offer detailed here is only good through January 30th, so don't wait too long to make your move. That being said, there are a lot of great Galaxy S24 preorder deals available right now (especially if you're able to do a trade-in), so do take a moment to look around before committing: a better offer may be waiting just for you. Good luck out there, and happy Galaxy Day!

Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder offer

Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder: Free e-gift cards, double the storage, enhanced trade-in credit at Samsung The flagship has landed, and if you want to be first in line to get your hands on a Galaxy S24 phone, consider Samsung. The tech giant is offering enhanced trade-in credit of up to $750, plus you get a free e-gift card, twice the storage, and an additional $50 Samsung credit if you use the exclusive link above. As usual, Samsung is also offering some special color options that you won't find anywhere else.

Samsung Unpacked kicked off just moments ago and showed us, once again, that thoughtful refinement is better than reinvention when it comes to some phones. The S24 series takes all of the successes of its predecessor and throws in a new processor, Galaxy AI integration, a boost in battery life, and a bit more software support. In other words, if you can save enough cash through one of these preorder deals, don't sleep on the S24.

More S24 news