Our favorite phone of 2024 just quietly returned to its lowest price EVER, weeks before Black Friday

Well, I was about to call it a day, but I just came across an early Black Friday deal at Best Buy that has stopped me dead in my tracks. The OnePlus 12, one of our favorite Android phones on the market today, is currently sitting on the retailer's site with a whopping $150 discount. That's the same price drop that we saw during Amazon's Prime Day sale in October, and we're still almost a month away from Black Friday!

True, the discount comes in the wake of the OnePlus 13 reveal in China a few days ago, but since there's no global release date for that phone yet, this is the best that OnePlus currently has to offer at well below the retail price. No trade-in required, no strings attached.

The 'gorgeous' OnePlus 12 has returned to its Prime Day price

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy Here at Android Central, it's no secret that we're massive fans of the OnePlus 12. While the eye-catching flagship may lack some of the AI features found in its Samsung and Google counterparts, the OnePlus 12 is a champ where it counts. You get lightning-fast Snapdragon performance straight out of the box, plus a vibrant AMOLED 120Hz display, a two-day battery, and some of the best camera tech you'll ever use. Price comparison: Amazon - $649.99

The OnePlus 12 earned the top spot in our list of the best Android phones of 2024, not because it's the most powerful or innovative device that we've ever used, but because it has the perfect balance of elegant, sophisticated design with butter-smooth performance and a price tag that won't demolish your bank account. After all, there's a good reason why so many folks compare the OnePlus 12 with the Samsung Galaxy S24 when shopping for a new smartphone.

While you'll miss out on some of those fancy AI features that other brands have been prioritizing lately, with the OnePlus 12 you're getting a phone that's simply great at being a phone. If all you need is a stylish device with great battery life, fast performance, and awesome camera software, then the OnePlus 12 is a great deal — especially when you compare it with an early Black Friday discount at Best Buy.