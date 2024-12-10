OPPO Find X8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Stick with the old, or get with the new?

OPPO Find X8 Check Amazon $817 at Wanda Mobile All about excellent hardware The OPPO Find X8 brings quality display and camera hardware to a compact flagship form factor. The 6.59-inch screen makes the Find X8 easier to hold, while still being big enough to meet your needs. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and includes a capable telephoto lens that can shoot at 3x optical zoom. At under $900, it's a compelling alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S24. For Large battery capacity with 80W fast wired charging speeds

AMOLED LTPO display the can reach 120Hz

Relatively compact and comfortable-to-hold design

Powerful camera system highlighted by a 50MP main sensor and 3x optical zoom Against MediaTek processor could be viewed as a downgrade compared to the Galaxy S24's Snapdragon chip

Doesn't have the camera button available on the Find X8 Pro

Hard to get in the US Samsung Galaxy S24 View at Samsung View at Verizon View at Amazon Still Samsung's latest and greatest The Samsung Galaxy S24 didn't bring any major improvements over the Galaxy S23, outside of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, One UI 6, and a longer software support guarantee. Those are also the three main reasons you'd want to choose it over the OPPO Find X8. Otherwise, the Galaxy S24 also has a lower price and a more compact form factor going for it. For Excellent battery capacity and battery life

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset

One UI 6, Galaxy AI, and seven years of guaranteed OS upgrades

Thin and compact form factor Against Limited improvements over older Galaxy S23 models

Old camera hardware

Poor value proposition with limited upgrades, and Galaxy AI available on other (older) phones

OPPO's Find X series has been a top alternative to Samsung's Galaxy brand for a while, especially in Europe and Asia. The company's newest base-model flagship, the OPPO Find X8, is its best yet, shipping with ColorOS 15 and plenty of OPPO AI features. So, how does it compare with Samsung's current Galaxy S24?

The bottom line is that there are more differences than similarities between these two phones. The Find X8 has a MediaTek processor, while the Galaxy S24 has a Qualcomm processor. The Galaxy S24 is widely available in the US and supports North American cellular bands, while the Find X8 does not, and so on. If you're lucky enough to be in a region where the OPPO Find X8 is readily available for purchase, it's a better phone overall than the Galaxy S24 — but remember, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is right around the corner.

In this comparison, we'll break down the differences between the Galaxy S24 and the Find X8, helping you figure out which is right for you.

OPPO Find X8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Design

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: OPPO)

The OPPO Find X8 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 are not massive flagship phones like the Find X8 Pro or the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the Find X8 and its 6.59-inch screen are decisively larger than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24. Measuring 157.4 x 74.3 x 7.9 mm, the Find X8 won't feel absurdly large in the hand. It's significantly heavier than the Galaxy S24, which only weighs 168.1 grams and measures just 147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm. By comparison, the 193-gram weight of the Find X8 is significant.

Otherwise, both phones have flat screens and rectangular chassis with curved corners. The OPPO Find X8 is available in Star Grey, Space Black, Shell Pink, and Blue, while the Galaxy S24 can be had in Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, or Amber Yellow.

In terms of durability, the Galaxy S24 is IP68 water and dust-resistant, which means it can handle submersion in shallow water for brief periods. The OPPO Find X8 meets the higher IP69 standard, testing against high-temperature and high-pressure water jets. In other words, you probably won't notice the difference between these phones where durability is concerned.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The design of the OPPO Find X8 is more understated than prior Find models, specifically on the back. The circular camera housing OnePlus and OPPO are known for is still here, but the two-toned materials and colorways are largely gone. This could make the Find X8 more approachable to people considering an OPPO phone for the first time, since the Find X8 is more widely available globally than its predecessor.

Still, Samsung's method of individual, vertically arranged camera lenses is more subtle than that of the Find X8.

OPPO Find X8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Hardware and specs

More so than the exterior, the big differences between the Find X8 and the Galaxy S24 are on the inside. Notably, the OPPO Find X8 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, paired with either 12GB or 16GB of memory. Samsung has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the Galaxy S24, which I'd suspect many would view as superior to the MediaTek chip. However, it's worth noting that the MediaTek 9400 in the Find X8 actually beats the Snapdragon SoC in the Galaxy S24 in Geekbench 6 benchmarks.

For those considering the OPPO Find X8 in Europe, you should know that the Galaxy S24 models in your region will have an Exynos 2300 chip, not a Snapdragon processor. As such, the performance advantage of the Find X8 could be even greater.

The two phones have similar display specifications, both featuring AMOLED panels that can reach 120Hz. Of course, the Find X8's display is slightly larger than the Galaxy S24's screen. Crucially, the Find X8 is significantly brighter than the Galaxy S24. OPPO claims a 4,500-nit peak brightness rating on the Find X8, while Samsung claims a 2,600-nit peak brightness rating on the Galaxy S24. This will be most noticeable outdoors, where OPPO and OnePlus displays are often easier to see in direct sunlight than Samsung panels.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category OPPO Find X8 Samsung Galaxy S24 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform Display 6.59-inch AMOLED LTPO, 120Hz, 4,500 nits 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, 2,600 nits Memory 12GB, 16GB 8GB Storage Up to 1TB 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,630mAh 4,000mAh Charging 80W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless Operating System ColorOS 15 (Android 15) One UI 6.1 (Android 14) Rear cameras 50MP, f/1.8 main; 50MP, f/2.0 ultrawide; 50MP, f/2.6 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom 50MP, f/1.8 main; 10MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Front camera 32MP, f/2.4 wide hole-punch camera 12MP, f/2.2 hole-punch camera Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 157.4 x 74.3 x 7.9 mm 147.1 x 70.61 x 7.62 mm Weight 193g 168.1g IP rating IP68/IP69 IP68 Colors Star Grey, Space Black, Shell Pink, Blue Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow

In terms of battery life and charging, OPPO crushes Samsung. The Find X8 ships with a 5,630mAh battery that should last longer than the 4,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S24. More importantly, the Galaxy S24 charges extremely slow. It can only do up to 25W wired charging, whereas the Find X8 supports up to 80W wired charging. The disparity is greater when wireless charging is considered: the Find X8 supports 50W, while the Galaxy S24 supports 15W.

With Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 available on the Find X8, the comparison is clear. Oppo is offering better hardware on the Find X8 than Samsung will give you on the Galaxy S24.

OPPO Find X8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Cameras

(Image credit: OPPO)

Camera hardware has long been a key reason to buy an OPPO phone, and that hasn't changed. The rear camera sensors on the back of the Find X8 are better than those on the Galaxy S24, which Samsung hasn't changed in years. Both phones offer 3x optical zoom with telephoto lenses, which are essential going into 2025, but the quality figures to be better from the Find X8.

All three rear lenses on the Find X8 are 50MP, including the main wide lens, ultrawide lens, and telephoto lens. The main sensor is a 50MP, f/1.8 lens with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size with optical image stabilization. On top of that, you also get the 50MP, f/2.0 ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. Rounding out the offerings is a 50MP, f/2.6 telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

Compare that to the Galaxy S24's 50MP, f/1.8 main sensor, 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens, and 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and it hardly feels like a fair fight. If camera quality is one of your biggest needs, choose the OPPO Find X8.

OPPO Find X8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If both the OPPO Find X8 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 are available in your region, it's a no-brainer. The Find X8 offers better specs, from a faster processor to a more capable camera system, at around the same price. The Galaxy S24 might feel more familiar to One UI users and definitely packs more AI features. However, if you're inclined to stick with Samsung, you should wait for the Galaxy S25 in hopes that it can better compete with the OPPO Find X8.

OPPO Find X8 Check Amazon $817 at Wanda Mobile For Samsung users wanting to try something new If you've been waiting for an OPPO flagship good enough to make you want to ditch your Galaxy phone, the OPPO Find X8 might just be that device. While Samsung's progress is seemingly stalling, Oppo is doing great things with the Find X8, offering a great phone with an even better camera for a fair price.