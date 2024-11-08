New leak claims OPPO’s Find X8 Ultra will be a camera beast

What you need to know

The Find X8 Ultra is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a dual-periscope camera setup.

Leaks suggest a killer quad-camera system with a 50MP 1-inch sensor, ultra-wide lens, and two periscope lenses (3x and 6x optical zoom).

The camera system will add a Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor for enhanced image quality and color accuracy.

OPPO’s launch of the Find X8 and X8 Pro in China has mobile photography fans buzzing. Meanwhile, rumors of an Ultra model are heating up, with a new leak hinting at even better camera upgrades.

According to Digital Chat Station's post on Weibo, OPPO is testing a prototype with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip under the hood (via 91mobiles). It’s expected to pack the same dual-periscope camera setup as the Find X8 Pro, but this upgraded chipset should deliver a nice performance boost across the board.

The tipster also says the Find X8 Ultra will pack a powerful camera system with a 1-inch primary sensor, making it a strong contender for the best camera phone next year.

Previously, DCS alleged that the Find X8 Ultra will come with a powerful quad-camera setup. It’ll supposedly include a 50MP main sensor with a 1-inch size, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and another 50MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom.

The leaker also shared that the phone's camera system will keep the same focal lengths as the Find X8 Pro but adds a new Hasselblad multi-spectral sensor for better image quality and color accuracy. The addition of a multi-spectral sensor is set to take its imaging performance to the next level.

It’s pretty likely that the Find X8 Ultra will include the Apple-inspired camera button, which first appeared on the Find X8 Pro. This smart design lets users easily control zoom with a swipe.

The phone will likely feature a single-point ultrasonic fingerprint reader, too. Plus, it’s expected to have an IP68/69 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.

DCS also claims that the Find X8 Ultra will sport a 6.82-inch display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, using the same BOE X2 tech seen in the OnePlus 13. The launch is expected around Q1 2025, alongside a smaller "Mini" version of the Find X8.

Furthermore, the device is likely to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. That’s a step up from the Find X8 Pro (5,910mAh) and the regular Find X8 (5,630mAh).

OPPO confirming the global launch of the Find X8 and X8 Pro has fans excited. Fingers crossed the X8 Ultra makes its way worldwide too, so more folks can try out its awesome features.