Major Oppo Find X8 series leak spoils the fun for the October 24 event

Oppo has everything planned for its event scheduled for October 24.

Tipster Evan Blass, however, has shared almost all the official renders of the products that are launching ahead of the launch.

The Find X8 series shares an identical design with slight differences in the rounded corners, leaked renders suggest.

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro and Enco X3 Buds look familiar to their OnePlus counterparts.

Oppo has already announced that it will launch several products on October 24, including the much-awaited Find X8 series, Enco X3 Buds, Pad 3 Pro, and Watch X. Ahead of the launch, Evan Blass has provided renders of some of the aforementioned devices.

As always, the tipster has shared all the images of the said devices on X, including the color variants, which give us a clear picture of what to expect. While Oppo has already teased these products (via GSMArena), the images from Blass help us explore those devices in detail since they're official renders.

The Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro share similar design aesthetics as well as color variants that include shades of silver, rose gold, blue, and regular black/gray. While the vanilla variant has more rounded corners, the Pro model appears taller with slightly fewer rounded corners. Regardless, both Oppo phones carry narrow bezels from the front compared to the predecessor models.

Further, both upcoming Android phones share a giant circular module at the back, which incorporates at least four lenses, including a periscopic lens on the Pro model.

The anticipation around the Find X8 series has been quite significant in the past few weeks, as the company has teased the handsets as its direct take on Apple's iPhone 16 series. So much so that both phones not only feature narrower bezels than the iPhone 16/16 Pro models, but they even carry the new Camera Control button for the first time.

OPPO's Zhou Yibao on Weibo has even shared the button in action with the phone submerged under water. Alongside the design, this unique feature might be one of the standout features for the Find X8 series when it launches next week. The latest renders also corroborate the leaked hands-on images of the Find X8, which surfaced early this month.

Returning to the renders, the Oppo Pad 3 Pro follows in the lot, which looks identical to the OnePlus Pad 2. The company has already teased that it would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC—the processor powers some of the best Android phones.

The renders show that it again has a sole rear camera. At the same time, the front has sizable bezels like the company's previous tablets. The upcoming Android tablet is also expected to come in at least two color shades this year.

Lastly, the Oppo Enco X3 renders look precisely like the recent OnePlus Buds 3 Pro, which turned out to be excellent wireless earbuds from the company. Aside from the brand's name engraving, the shared renders of the Enco X3 look identical to the OnePlus buds—including color variants.