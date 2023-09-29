The OnePlus Open was spotted in the wild for the first time

What you need to know

OnePlus is yet to announce the launch date of its first foldable phone.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Open was seen in the hands of an Indian actress while riding in a car.

The phone is expected to arrive sometime in October with a Hasselblad camera system.

The OnePlus Open is the next anticipated foldable to launch this year, and we expect it to arrive sometime in October. Ahead of the launch, the device has been spotted in the hands of Indian film star Anushka Sharma.

The actress was seen holding the alleged OnePlus Open out in the wild, where Indian paparazzi managed to shoot photographs and videos for their digital media publications.

The actress was also seen holding the phone in a "folded" state and unfolding it, which kind of looked intentional, to say the least. Regardless, it gives a clear picture of what to expect from the first folding phone from OnePlus, at least how it looks in real life and the in-hand feel.

As seen in the renders, the OnePlus Open was spotted in a black colorway with a massive circular camera island accompanied by an LED flash at the top-left corner of the back.

As previously said, other than sort of consciously taking out of the OnePlus Open in front of the media, it wasn't made evident in the video how the cover and folding screen would work in the brief time paparazzi were photographing the actress.

To an extent, it appears OnePlus might have made this stint as part of a marketing strategy to get the audience to talk about its first foldable phone, which has been in the news for a while and is likely due to launch sometime soon.

Such instances aren't new to OnePlus and its phones, especially in the Indian region. Previously, the OnePlus 6 was accidentally spotted in the hands of Amitabh Bachan, the Indian superstar, ahead of the launch.

Likewise, the OnePlus 7 was seen in a music video ahead of the release, and later, the OnePlus 8 Pro was spotted in the hands of Robert Downey Jr. way ahead of the launch during a shoot, which was likely for the device promotion since he was the brand ambassador of OnePlus during that period.

For the Indian market, it appears the company might rope in Anushka Sharma as a brand ambassador for OnePlus. It is still speculation at this point as there is no confirmation from the company yet, so take that with a grain of salt.

Interestingly, the actress's husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is a brand ambassador of OnePlus sister company, Vivo.