OnePlus Open rumored launch may happen 'soon'

The hype for OnePlus' first foldable phone has seemingly sustained itself, and now it looks like the phone has a launch date consumers can look forward to.

The Chinese OEM was present at the TechCrunch Disrupt event, where it was stated the device would be revealed "soon" (via 9to5Google). While the initial statement was a little vague, well-known X tipster Max Jambor said the OnePlus Open is set to launch globally on October 19.

Additionally, it's expected that while the reveal event is set for mid-October, the device official sales of the device "won't be long after."

The OnePlus Open was "supposed" to come out a little bit sooner than where we currently find ourselves. The device was hit with an unfortunate delay, with multiple parties suggesting the brand would opt for a late September or "early October" launch window. A contributing factor was thought to be the company's switch from BOE displays to Samsung. However, another possibility could've been the Chinese company's persistent patent dispute with Nokia in Europe.

The most recent bit of speculation about the device is that the OnePlus Open could have a hinge that rivals its near-definite competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It was rumored that the Open's hinge could reach a maximum fold/unfolding limit of 400,000.

The OnePlus Open has been speculated to arrive with an 8-inch QHD+ 120Hz internal display and a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz external display. Its large circular camera array may contain a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP periscope lens with 3x zoom.

While OnePlus is known for releasing some pretty affordable flagship phones, the price point for its first foldable is still up in the air. As previously stated, the phone will experience a global launch, which means consumers in the U.S. may likely get their hands on it.