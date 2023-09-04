The OnePlus Open could have a more durable hinge than the Galaxy Z Fold 5

What you need to know

Speculation suggests that OnePlus' hinge on the Open could handle roughly 400,000 folds at a maximum.

While Samsung's Fold 5 hinge can take 200,000 folds, Chinese brands like OPPO and Xiaomi feature a similar 400,000 limit.

The OnePlus Open has been delayed, with rumors stating consumers may find it revealed in late September or October.

A well-known X leaker is suggesting the OnePlus Open's hinge could survive a fold number double the amount of Samsung. According to Max Jambor, the device could withstand "at least" 400,000 folds in its lifespan (via 91Mobiles). Bringing it into perspective, Jambor adds the number is akin to a user opening and closing the book-style phone around 100 times a day for around 10 years.

When Samsung's hinge for the Fold 5 was put to the test, the company revealed the piece could survive a basic limit of 200,000 folds. That number was estimated to climb by an additional 100,000 as its official folding limit.

What's interesting here is that other Chinese bands, like OPPO and Xiaomi, have already outpaced the likes of Samsung as their foldables can handle a limit of 400,000.

Another thing to consider is the possibility of the OnePlus Open essentially becoming a rebranded OPPO Find N3 on a global scale. OPPO's Find N2 launched exclusively in China, and it was suggested that OnePlus' version would follow the same form factor as the Find N3 but with a different name and its eyes targeting different (and more) regions. With that, perhaps some hardware decisions were kept the same.

A new set of purported renders of the OnePlus Open show off an updated design, including a wider aspect ratio and an even larger rear circular camera array. The front-facing selfie camera has also seemingly shifted over to the right side of the internal display instead of over to the left. A flat frame and a faux leather rear panel are also rumored.

The OnePlus Open was originally rumored to arrive at the end of August, but a new supposed delay has pushed its launch back — possibly by a month. Rumors speculate that OnePlus could launch its first folding phone in late September or October. While its apparent switch in display technology is a contributing factor, the company is still grappling with the patent dispute case between OPPO and Nokia in Europe.