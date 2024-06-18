The next OnePlus Nord phone gets a new splash of color

What you need to know

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch is teased for the Indian market and will likely happen on June 24.

The company confirms the new blue hue color alongside the 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary lens.

It is also tipped to feature a 5500mAh battery capacity with 80W fast charge support.

OnePlus is preparing for its next Nord phone launch later this month. The company has started teasing the phone, which is the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and it will likely be dubbed Nord N40 in the U.S. market.

According to the teaser page, the Nord CE 4 Lite will feature a striking blue color variant, which the company calls “Mega Blue,” complementing its predecessor Nord CE 3 Lite from last year, which came in a bright yellow colorway. It will sport a conventional-looking dual camera module (a bit smaller than the previous iteration) at the back, accompanied by a dual LED flash.

Meet the all-new, "Mega Blue" #OnePlusNordCE4Lite.#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/S7MRTYSa7jJune 18, 2024

OnePlus has also confirmed the primary camera of the handset, which includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 lens with OIS support.

As for the launch date, tipster Abhishek Yadav on X has shared the global launch date, which is set for June 24. Yadav has further shared some of the confirmed specifications of the upcoming mid-range handset.

It includes a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with a notable 2100 nits peak brightness. It further supports Aqua Touch, which allows users to efficiently use the display even when their fingers are wet or in such scenarios.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite confirmed specifications.📱 AMOLED display120Hz refresh rate 📸 Sony LYTIA LYT 600 main rear camera sensor🔋 5500mAh battery⚡ 80 watt charging#OnePlus #OnePlusNordCE4Lite #OnePlusNord pic.twitter.com/FfXUM0AZrqJune 18, 2024

The device's massive 5500mAh battery keeps the lights on. It supports OnePlus’ 80W SuperVooc charging and reverse charging up to 5W.

As for the launch, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is currently set for the Indian market on June 24 at 7 PM IST. Considering the predecessor’s debut for the U.S. market, it will likely come in a month after the release in India and other markets, likely dubbed as Nord N40, as mentioned.

The Nord N30 turned out to be a decent recommendation with its great-looking design and lots of software updates. Its battery life turned out to be great as well—thanks to its fast charging speeds. We expect the same, if not a better version, whenever it lands in the U.S. market.